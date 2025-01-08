What’s happening to Earth right now can’t be explained by climate models

For over five decades, scientists have been striving to predict Earth’s future climate. The progress has been remarkable, yet the task is daunting. As global warming accelerates, our ability to forecast precise, localized impacts remains limited, posing significant challenges for scientists.

Current climate models excel in capturing broad trends, such as the global rise in temperatures or the melting of polar ice sheets. They’ve proven invaluable for understanding the overall trajectory of climate change and its potential consequences.

However, when it comes to local impacts, like the likelihood of heat waves in a specific city or the risk of drought in a particular region, the models struggle to predict Earth’s future climate reliably, new reports have suggested.

This discrepancy arises because global climate systems are incredibly complex. Interactions between clouds, oceans, and landforms happen on scales too small for even the most advanced models to fully resolve.

Climate change predictions for local areas are possible but still unreliable due to the amount of data needed. Image source: The Future Urban Climates

A striking example of this limitation is the appearance of “hot spots” around the world—regions experiencing extreme temperatures far beyond what models predicted. Scientists have also observed significant mismatches between modeled and real-world outcomes, such as unexplained temperature spikes in 2023.

These gaps underscore the challenges of modeling a system as intricate as Earth’s climate. The main difficulty lies in the level of detail required. Accurate local predictions demand models that operate on finer scales, which requires computational power far beyond what’s currently available. If we want to predict Earth’s future climate, we need to find ways around these bottlenecks.

Despite these challenges, climate models remain critical tools for understanding and mitigating future risks. Scientists are continuously refining them, incorporating new data on factors like carbon absorption by forests and interactions between ice sheets and oceans.

Predicting Earth’s future climate is a race against time. As climate change accelerates, improving models is essential to guide decision-making from governments, especially if we hope to control climate change.