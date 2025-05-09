This could be the first real info about Apple’s AirPods with built-in cameras

Apple has been developing AirPods with built-in cameras for a while now, and we finally have the first real details about these upcoming wearables. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the company is creating new AI chips to power these earbuds.

The journalist reports that Apple aims to have those chips ready by around 2027. With that, Apple could use the AirPods’ camera to feed data into its AI systems, enhancing user experiences with features like Visual Intelligence. Cupertino may also leverage these functions to improve health data tracking.

The company is also spreading its bets. Apple has been working on adding cameras to its AirPods and smartwatches, aiming to turn those products into AI products well, Bloomberg News has reported. The company is developing a chip called Nevis for the camera-equipped Apple Watch and a component named Glennie for the similarly outfitted AirPods. Apple is aiming to have those chips ready by around 2027.

Before this, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Cupertino planned to incorporate infrared cameras into AirPods to enhance the spatial audio experience with the Vision Pro, and possibly enable hand movement tracking.

That said, while we’re still waiting for Apple to release AirPods Pro 3 later this year, we might see AirPods Pro 4 by 2027 or 2028. Apple is expected to add a heart-rate monitor to this next generation, similar to the one included in the Powerbeats Pro 2, and continue refining it in future versions.

What’s interesting about AirPods Pro is that Apple delivers impressive sound quality with them, but the company has also started shifting these earbuds toward health-focused features. Last year, Apple received FDA approval to use them as hearing aid devices. They can also be used for hearing loss testing.

While there’s still a long way to go before AirPods with cameras hit the market, it seems Apple is serious about bringing this new feature to its earbuds.