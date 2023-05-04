Watch SpaceX’s Falcon 9 carry 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit

Rocket launches happen far more often than they used to, but that doesn’t mean that these occurrences have become any less spectacular. In fact, one could even argue that SpaceX’s continued usage of Falcon 9 boosters over multiple missions makes the company’s ongoing launches even more impressive. Now, you can watch the latest Starlink mission launch as many times as you want.

The video, which comes in just under 20 minutes, is a prime example of how SpaceX handles its launches really well. Despite the recent explosion of Starship during its inaugural launch, the Falcon 9 booster continues to be an exciting rocket to launch lift off. In this latest Starlink mission, SpaceX has once again lifted more satellites into orbit.

The newest launch took place early on the morning of Thursday, May 4. It’s a fitting day for a launch, especially given that the geek world is already in full bloom celebrating Star Wars on that day. The latest Starlink mission launch kicked off around 3:31 a.m. ET, as Falcon 9 lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

SpaceX says that this mission was the ninth time that this particular Falcon 9 booster had been reused. The booster lifted off and then returned to its landing pad without any issues, making the latest Starlink mission launch a huge success as it carried 56 new satellites into orbit.

These new satellites, of course, will help bring Musk’s Starlink internet and communication services to more parts of the world with more reliability. While there are ongoing concerns about how crowded Earth’s orbit is getting, it’s hard not to be impressed with what SpaceX continues to accomplish in the space world.

You can rewatch the latest Starlink mission launch as often as you want. While you’re celebrating great launches, why not rewatch NASA’s Artemis I launch? This is the mission that helped pave the way for future missions to the Moon later this decade.