Video shows incredible new 3D holograms you can touch

Published Apr 17th, 2025 8:20PM EDT
Holograms you can actually touch might sound like something out of Star Trek, but researchers have just brought this sci-fi concept into the real world. A new mixed-reality breakthrough allows users to physically interact with touchable 3D holograms—grabbing, poking, and moving virtual objects in mid-air.

A new study uploaded to the HAL open archive details the technology, which is still in its experimental stages. Scientists used flexible materials and synchronized projection systems to create volumetric displays. These displays make objects appear truly three-dimensional while also making them safe to handle. This means, for the first time, a user can reach out and grab a floating holographic cube without damaging the system or themselves.

Until now, most holographic systems relied on rigid components that could break (or even injure someone) if touched while oscillating. The new approach uses a soft, elastic diffuser that vibrates rapidly and displays thousands of images at varying depths. This rapid layering creates the illusion of volume and flexibility that allows for interaction, which is the defining feature of these touchable 3D holograms.

To ensure the projections remain accurate even when touched, the team introduced a correction system that compensates for how the elastic sheet deforms under pressure. The result is holograms that don’t just look 3D but react like physical objects when handled.

A video demonstration from the research team shows a user manipulating a glowing holographic object in mid-air without gloves or a headset. It’s just hands-on interaction with light. It’s the first time we’ve seen touchable 3D holograms behave this intuitively.

While still a prototype, the implications are huge. In education, students could explore anatomy or assemble virtual engines. In museums, guests could interact with digital exhibits without needing VR equipment. And in collaborative workspaces, teams could physically engage with shared 3D models in real-time.

The team will present their findings at the CHI conference in Japan this spring, and interest in commercial applications is already growing.

Joshua Hawkins

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

