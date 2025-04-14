AI just helped conceive and birth a human baby for the first time

For the first time, a human child has been born thanks to an IVF process powered almost entirely by artificial intelligence. Conceivable Life Sciences is the biotech company behind the AI IVF system, and it has developed a fully automated system that handles nearly every step of fertilization.

This breakthrough centers around a process known as intracytoplasmic sperm injection, or ICSI. It’s a common technique used in IVF, where a single sperm cell is injected directly into an egg. Traditionally, this procedure is performed manually by highly trained embryologists using specialized equipment.

It’s very delicate work, and the outcomes can vary depending on the operator’s skill and timing. However, this new AI IVF system aims to change that by automating the entire ICSI process with precision robotics and AI control.

The system doesn’t just assist, though. According to the paper, the system takes over all 23 micro-steps required to inject the sperm into an egg. In this particular case, the AI not only selected and immobilized the sperm using a laser but also guided the injection process itself.

Everything was remotely operated from two locations: a fertility clinic in Guadalajara, Mexico, and another site located thousands of miles away in New York.

In this case, the patient was a 40-year-old woman undergoing treatment with donor eggs after a previous failed IVF attempt. Five of her eggs were assigned to the automated ICSI system, while three were fertilized manually as a control group. Four of the five AI-injected eggs fertilized successfully, and one developed into a high-quality embryo.

When transferred in a later cycle, it led to a healthy, full-term pregnancy and the birth of a baby boy. This isn’t just a one-off story, either. Researchers are calling it a sign of where fertility care could be heading. By reducing human error and standardizing procedures, AI IVF technology could offer more consistent results and make assisted reproduction more accessible and efficient.

While experts caution that more testing is needed before the technology becomes widespread, the early results are incredibly promising. Plus, with $18 million in new funding behind it, Conceivable Life Sciences is pushing forward toward the vision of a fully automated IVF lab.

Hopefully, the use of AI in these systems will allow them to cut the price, making IVF a more affordable option for would-be parents worldwide. It’s certainly a far cry from some of the uses of AI we’ve seen in the world of fertility care, where some companies have tried to claim they can detect a baby’s IQ using AI.