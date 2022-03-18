Tonight’s Worm Moon will be spectacular – here’s when you can see it

This is your last chance to catch a Worm Moon sighting this year. Many see the latest moon cycle as a bright reminder that winter is finally over. During its peak, the Moon is much closer to the horizon than usual, making it appear larger than it is. If you want to catch sight of the moon before it starts to wane, you’ll need to act fast.

Here’s how to catch a Worm Moon sighting before it’s gone

If you walked outside during the early morning hours of Friday, March 18, 2022, then you’ve probably already seen the Worm Moon in all its glory. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still something worth seeing. NASA says the Worm Moon will be in effect through Saturday morning. That means you’ll have one more chance to get a good look at the Worm Moon before it is gone for the year.

Those hoping to catch a Worm Moon sighting before it starts to wane will want to head outside on Friday night. The Moon will appear full in the night sky throughout the evening, and into the morning as it moves towards the horizon. Last year’s Worm Moon was a supermoon, making it one of the prettiest sightings of the year.

A moon by many names

Worm Moon isn’t the only name for this particular full moon, either. NASA says that the Maine Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American names for the Moon in the 1930s. The almanac says that the Worm Moon is also known as the Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, or Sugar Moon, depending on which tribe name you go by.

The names mostly changed based on the events that the tribes associated the full moon with. Some tribes associated it with the cawing of crows, while others focused on how snow crusted over from thawing during the day and freezing again at night. No matter what you call it, there’s no arguing the Worm Moon is one of the most spectacular moon events we see each year.

When to catch the next full moon

While a Worm Moon sighting is iconic because of the Moon’s brightness and proximity to the horizon, this isn’t the only time you’ll be able to take in the spectacular view of a full moon. In fact, there are still nine full moons set to hit throughout 2022. Two of those full moons even qualify as supermoons. Here’s a look at the upcoming full moons according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Pink Moon – April 16

Flower Moon – May 16

Strawberry Moon – June 14

Buck Moon – July 13

Sturgeon Moon – August 11

Harvest Moon – September 10

Hunter’s Moon – October 9

Beaver Moon – November 8

Cold Moon – December 7

Of course, these names are just the more popularized names that these monthly full moons go by. Depending on your region and the Native American tribes in those regions, you may know them by other names.

The Moon is one of the most iconic celestial bodies humans have ever explored, and many are looking for new ways to explore the Moon more thoroughly. Those of us not trained to go to space will just have to make the most of each of these full moon sightings whenever we can.