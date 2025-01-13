Tonight’s Wolf Moon will ‘feast on’ Mars

Tonight, the Wolf Moon takes center stage. This full moon, traditionally named by Native American tribes for the howling wolves heard during the cold winter months, will also play a leading role in a rare astronomical occurrence: a lunar occultation of Mars.

For much of North America, this enchanting phenomenon will be visible as the moon temporarily hides Mars from view. Known as a lunar occultation, this event occurs only about once every 14 years for any given location. Mars will glow brightly at a magnitude of -1.3. It will be at its closest and most luminous for 2025, adding to the event’s allure.

The Wolf Moon is already captivating as the first full moon of the winter season. However, tonight, it will align closely with Mars as the planet nears opposition (its point opposite the sun in the sky). This rare pairing creates a mesmerizing spectacle for skywatchers as Mars appears to be “eaten” by the full moon.

The occultation will be visible across several points across the United States and parts of Canada. Times for Mars’ disappearance and reappearance behind the moon will vary by location, with durations ranging from 30 seconds to over a minute. Cities like Los Angeles will see Mars vanish at 5:50 p.m. PST, reappearing at 6:45 p.m. PST. In New York, the event occurs later, between 9:21 p.m. and 10:37 p.m. EST.

Because the Wolf Moon will be nearly 40,000 times brighter than Mars, the planet may be difficult to spot with the naked eye during the occultation. To fully appreciate this celestial alignment, you’ll need to use binoculars or a telescope. Before or after the occultation, Mars will be easily visible as a vibrant orange-yellow light near the moon.

Rare events like these often make casual observers mistake Mars for a hovering drone or UFO. With clear skies and the right equipment, this January evening promises to be one for the stargazing record books, with a rare four-planet conjunction filling the sky most of the month.