Science News

This website shows all the glaciers that have melted due to human-driven climate change

By
Published Mar 19th, 2025 3:46PM EDT
glacier meeting the ocean
Image: Natalia / Adobe

Ever wonder how many glaciers human-driven climate change has eliminated over the decades? Well, you can take a depressing trip through history by visiting the glacier casualty list—a website dedicated to remembering all the glaciers climate change has caused to melt.

But the website covers more than just those that have melted—like the Okjökull glacier (also known as the Ok glacier). It also highlights all the glaciers currently melting due to human-driven climate change. It’s a stark wakeup call that despite how much some people claim it isn’t real, human-driven climate change is a threat to our world.

The glacier casualty list is an especially useful resource, considering we have folks from the Trump administration currently asking whether or not greenhouse gases are actually bad for the environment. Despite the years of evidence that support the current EPA climate change laws in place, we could very well see them dismantled soon—which would only drive climate change to worse levels.

Of course, that’s a problem we’ll have to figure out, especially if we ever have any real hope of reversing climate change and the damage that it has caused to our planet. And we aren’t doing so hot right now, as the UN says we’re failing miserably at our attempts to control climate change.

Currently, the glacier casualty list includes over 20 glaciers that have been marked as “disappeared,” “almost disappeared,” or “critically endangered.” Despite all the changes we’ve made to our industries around the world to try to slow down climate change, the latest glaciers marked as disappearing vanished as recently as 2023.

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that this list will ever stop being expanded. We already know the Greenland ice sheet is in critical condition and melting far faster than scientists previously estimated. If the EPA laws in America are reversed, this melting will likely only increase as global temperatures continue to rise.

This article talks about:

