This AI can tell your biological age just by looking at a few drops of blood

Your birthday might tell you how many years you’ve been alive, but it doesn’t reveal how well your body is holding up. Now, scientists in Japan have developed an AI biological age test that can do exactly that, using nothing more than five drops of blood.

Created by a research team at Osaka University, this deep-learning model analyzes the ratios between 22 steroid hormones, which are all compounds that play essential roles in everything from stress response to metabolism. Then, based on that data, the AI test can estimate your biological age with impressive accuracy, offering a window into how your body is actually aging behind the scenes.

The researchers highlighted the results of their experiment in a new study published in Science Advances. But why use steroids?

Well, these hormones help regulate key processes throughout the body, and their balance shifts as we age. But instead of looking at each hormone in isolation, the AI model focuses on how they relate to one another.

That subtle shift allows the AI test to cut through what the researchers call biological “noise” and detect meaningful patterns of aging that conventional methods often miss. They trained the model on blood samples from 148 people aged 20 to 73. It quickly uncovered some powerful insights.

Image source: Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe

Chief among these insights was how biological age and calendar age often diverge with time. One of the strongest signals comes from cortisol, the hormone released when you’re under stress. When cortisol levels doubled, biological age rose by roughly 50%.

That finding offers concrete evidence of what many suspect: stress doesn’t just feel bad, it actually accelerates aging. This AI biological age test also highlighted biological differences between men and women. Estrogen-linked hormones were more influential in women, while androgen-related ones played a larger role in men.

The model even picked up the impact of lifestyle factors, like smoking, showing a noticeable acceleration in biological age among male smokers. We’re slowly learning more about the human body, including when cognitive skills peak, and this latest research is a promising step toward personalized health monitoring.