Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 iCloud Sony WH-1000XM4 Review Best Movies M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile for Black Friday
BGR's favorite dash cams have deep discounts
Home Science News

The Northern Lights could be visible from New York to Idaho this week

By
Published Nov 27th, 2024 7:56PM EST
aurora northern lights
Image: jamenpercy/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Residents of New York and the upper midwest may get a chance to see the Northern Lights this week. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a coronal mass ejection (CME) that occurred Monday night is set to impact Earth’s atmosphere starting Thursday. The most vivid effects will hit Friday night.

During this time, the SWPC says a G2 geomagnetic storm watch will likely be in effect. This will increase the likelihood of auroral displays in certain regions, as the solar energy from the ejection interacts directly with our planet’s magnetosphere. It could also cause some radio blackouts.

The Northern Lights are most likely to be visible in parts of New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Idaho, and Michigan, according to the NOAA. Unfortunately for those farther south, the aurora isn’t expected to extend that far.

NOAA Twitter
Screenshot Image source: NOAA

These captivating light shows occur whenever charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s magnetic field and upper atmosphere. The energy from these collisions produces stunning displays of colorful lights, typically seen in shades of green, pink, and red. Though, there have been some rare pink auroras, too.

While these lights are most commonly viewed near the polar regions, strong geomagnetic activity can extend their visibility much farther south, as is expected this coming week.

Of course, all of this ongoing solar activity is tied to the sun’s current position in its 11-year solar cycle. The sun is slowly reaching its solar maximum, a period when the sun’s poles flip, making it more active. This increased activity produces more sunspots and solar storms.

That further increases the frequency of CMEs, which can trigger geomagnetic storms and the possibility of seeing the aurora in lower latitudes.

Earlier this year, powerful geomagnetic storms caused the Northern Lights to be seen across much of the United States. While this week’s storm is forecasted to be milder, it still presents an excellent opportunity for skywatchers in the Midwest to enjoy the celestial show.

For the best chance to view the Northern Lights, skywatchers should head to a location far from city lights. You shouldn’t need a telescope or binoculars to experience this celestial light show, and if you’re in the affected areas, you should absolutely head outside and try to spot them.

Don’t Miss: New interactive AI tool makes textbooks come to life

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News