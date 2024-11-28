The Northern Lights could be visible from New York to Idaho this week

Residents of New York and the upper midwest may get a chance to see the Northern Lights this week. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a coronal mass ejection (CME) that occurred Monday night is set to impact Earth’s atmosphere starting Thursday. The most vivid effects will hit Friday night.

During this time, the SWPC says a G2 geomagnetic storm watch will likely be in effect. This will increase the likelihood of auroral displays in certain regions, as the solar energy from the ejection interacts directly with our planet’s magnetosphere. It could also cause some radio blackouts.

The Northern Lights are most likely to be visible in parts of New York, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Idaho, and Michigan, according to the NOAA. Unfortunately for those farther south, the aurora isn’t expected to extend that far.

Screenshot Image source: NOAA

These captivating light shows occur whenever charged particles from the sun collide with Earth’s magnetic field and upper atmosphere. The energy from these collisions produces stunning displays of colorful lights, typically seen in shades of green, pink, and red. Though, there have been some rare pink auroras, too.

While these lights are most commonly viewed near the polar regions, strong geomagnetic activity can extend their visibility much farther south, as is expected this coming week.

Of course, all of this ongoing solar activity is tied to the sun’s current position in its 11-year solar cycle. The sun is slowly reaching its solar maximum, a period when the sun’s poles flip, making it more active. This increased activity produces more sunspots and solar storms.

That further increases the frequency of CMEs, which can trigger geomagnetic storms and the possibility of seeing the aurora in lower latitudes.

Earlier this year, powerful geomagnetic storms caused the Northern Lights to be seen across much of the United States. While this week’s storm is forecasted to be milder, it still presents an excellent opportunity for skywatchers in the Midwest to enjoy the celestial show.

For the best chance to view the Northern Lights, skywatchers should head to a location far from city lights. You shouldn’t need a telescope or binoculars to experience this celestial light show, and if you’re in the affected areas, you should absolutely head outside and try to spot them.