Space gas stations are real: US Space Force readies plan to refuel satellites in orbit

Space isn’t just about exploration anymore. It’s about infrastructure. And the US Space Force is getting ready to test space gas stations, a key part of that future infrastructure.

The Space Force recently revealed that it plans to launch two missions designed to test whether satellites can be reliably refueled in orbit. The missions will include space refueling setups from companies like Orbit Fab, Astroscale, and Northrop Grumman.

If successful, it could transform how we operate in space, extending satellite lifespans and cutting down on the astronomical costs of launching replacements. These missions are known as Tetra-5 and Tetra-6. They were originally just one mission to test whether the concept of space gas stations was reliable. However, the Space Force saw it more fitting to break it down into two separate missions.

Tetra-5 is set to launch in 2026 and will focus on evaluating Orbit Fab’s Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI). We’ve already seen this tech in action in demo videos, but this specialized docking system allows satellites to connect with orbiting fuel depots.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

During the mission, one small satellite will attempt to dock with an Orbit Fab depot, while another will test compatibility with a propellant shuttle built by Astroscale.

A year later, Tetra-6 will follow with Northrop Grumman’s Passive Refueling Module (PRM). This time, a satellite equipped with PRM will attempt to connect with a depot known as ROOSTER-5—an early version of the company’s proposed Geosynchronous Auxiliary Support Tanker (GAS-T) which will act as a larger space gas station for satellites.

Both systems have already been greenlit as viable commercial solutions. But these missions aren’t just about hardware—they’re about proving a whole new economy. The goal is to see if refueling satellites in space can survive as businesses, not just government-funded experiments.

If this works, the implications go far beyond satellites, too. These kind of space gas stations could allow for spacecraft to change missions mid-flight, while other orbiting depots could possibly support lunar or Martian exploration.

There’s also the fact that refueling satellites would allow us to cut down on space debris and Earth’s satellite problem, as satellites would no longer become useless the moment they reach E on the fuel gauge.