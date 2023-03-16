Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Science News

Stunning photos show UFO-shaped clouds floating over Hawaii

Joshua Hawkins
By
Published Mar 16th, 2023 3:00PM EDT
UFO-shaped cloud in sky
Image: Fotokon / Adobe

UFOs have struck over Hawaii; at least that was what seemed to be happening when observers at the W.M. Keck Observatory near Mauna Kea in Hawaii spotted UFO-shaped clouds breezing through the sky. The bizarre yet striking clouds stood out brightly against the clear, blue sky that day. 

These clouds, known as lenticular clouds, were spotted on March 8. These clouds typically form downwind of large mountains or hills when intense winds blow around rougher terrain. In this case, the UFO-shaped clouds might slightly resemble the ship from NOPE, but it is just a harmless display. 

“We spotted some UFOs today! Or rather, their doppelgangers,” The W.M. Keck Observatory wrote on Twitter, sharing several photos of the UFO-shaped clouds in a single tweet. This isn’t the first time displays in the sky have wowed the astronomy community. We have also seen exhaust from rockets lifting off create beautiful whirlpools in the sky, which observatories later captured. 

According to the National Weather Service, lenticular clouds like these are pretty common in the western United States, near mountains like the Rockies. However, in places like Hawaii, it is much rarer to see these UFO-shaped clouds appearing in the sky. Reports of these clouds have also popped up in places like Greece, where the header image above was taken. 

Because of their UFO-like appearance, these clouds are often mistaken for alien objects flying through our skies. Luckily, that isn’t the case here, and these UFO-shaped clouds aren’t any reason to be afraid. The search for alien life does continue beyond our planet, though, as astronomers continue to scour the depths of the universe for signs of habitable planets and living organisms. 

The spotting of these peculiar clouds isn’t as rare as you might think, but it’s still reason to be excited, as nature continues to wow with some of the displays that it puts on. You can check out the full gallery of images captured by the W.M. Keck Observatory of the UFO-shaped clouds in the tweet above for a closer look at the spectacle. 

Don't Miss: Webb telescope captures stunning image of star on the verge of a supernova

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices. Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News