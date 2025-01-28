Study says children are getting sick and dying from exposure to plastics and chemicals

Over the past five decades, the health of children worldwide has taken a concerning turn, with rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) rising dramatically. Now, scientists say they can point to a significant culprit: childhood chemical exposure.

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that a surge in synthetic chemical and plastic production is driving an alarming increase in childhood illnesses. The statistics are startling, to say the least.

Childhood cancer rates have climbed by 35 percent, while asthma diagnoses have tripled, and autism now affects 1 in 36 children, the study authors write. Obesity has quadrupled, and birth defects in boys’ reproductive organs have doubled. Researchers argue these rising trends coincide with the exponential rise in childhood exposure to synthetic chemicals and plastics.

Image source: alexeevich / Adobe

The production of these synthetic materials has increased 50-fold since 1950, and is expected to triple by 2050. Additionally, the effects of these chemicals are particularly dangerous during early development. The writers of the study say that even small amounts of exposure during the wrong moment of early pregnancy can lead to serious consequences.

Once born, children remain vulnerable, as even low-level chemical exposure can lead to long-term health issues. This rising trend of diseases has prompted researchers to issue a “call to arms,” urging governments and manufacturers to take immediate action. The authors highlight the urgent need for stricter chemical testing and regulation to help protect children from exposure during vital childhood development.

Currently, many chemicals are presumed safe until proven toxic and harmful. This reactive approach often comes too late. The study recommends that we take a more proactive approach, rigorously testing all chemicals for safety before they are released into the market. This could help us avoid plastic bleach bottles that leak and other issues.

Additionally, they argue that manufacturers should also monitor their products for long-term health effects. Fully combatting the dangers of childhood chemical exposure will require significant effort. But there are solutions out there. We just need to take advantage of them.