Study claims Io doesn’t actually have an ocean of lava inside it

Since the late 1970s, scientists have believed that Io could have an ocean of lava hidden beneath its surface, causing much of the Jovian moon’s surface-level volcanic activity. However, a new study now challenges those beliefs, claiming that the source of these volcanoes is more likely to be a localized magma pool instead of an underground ocean.

So, how did scientists come to this new conclusion? Well, according to the research they published in the journal Nature, they looked at the tidal flexing that Io experiences as it orbits Jupiter. The hellish Jovian moon circles Jupiter every 42 and a half hours. As it does so, the moon experiences pushes and pulls of massive gravitational forces.

These forces constantly reshape the moon, creating a massive amount of internet heat within. For many years, this was the basis of scientists’ belief that Io must have an ocean of lava beneath its surface. However, researchers now say that the deformations that Io experiences aren’t extensive enough to support that idea. At least, not one that is close to the surface of the moon.

The researchers looked at data from Juno’s closest flybys of Io to try to determine whether or not the moon might be home to its fabled ocean of magma. While they do believe that the constant flexing of the moon beneath Jupiter’s gravitational pull creates immense energy and melts portions of Io’s interior, they do not believe the signature of its tidal deformation matches up.

This research does more than just help us determine more about Io’s ocean of lava and whether it exists, though. It will also give scientists more useful information about how tidal flexing can affect the interior of a moon or planet. That information alone will be helpful in future planetary studies, especially as we try to understand the various other moons found in our solar system.