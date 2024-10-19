Scientists uncovered a puzzling ‘sixth sense’ in one animal

Geckos apparently have a “sixth sense” that allows them to pick up deep and low vibrations. This mysterious sixth sense had remained hidden until now when researchers discovered that tokay geckos could actually detect vibrations using a completely different structure in their bodies that are part of their inner ear.

Like most other lizards, geckos are able to pick up sounds using their ears that range between 1,600 to 2,000 Hertz and even beyond 5,000 Hertz. However, the tokay gecko can pick up vibrations that are much lower and deeper—within the range of 50 to 200 Hertz—using a special part of their inner ear called the saccule.

The saccule is typically a key part of how animals remain balanced and keep track of head and body positioning. It’s seen across amphibians, fish, birds, reptiles, and even mammals. However, only fish and amphibians typically use it for any kind of hearing, at least as far as we knew. Now, though, it seems some geckos can use the saccule to fuel a “sixth sense.”

Tokay geckos can use their inner ear to detect vibrations. However, it’s unclear if western banded geckos like the one above can do the same. Image source: Viktor / Adobe

Unlike hearing—which is based on airborne sound. The saccule is linked to hearing and detecting vibrations through other mediums—like the ground or water. As I mentioned above, it is seen across several different species, but only fish and amphibians use it to detect things. However, tokay geckos appear to also fall into that same group, as this new research has proven.

The research, published in the journal Cell Reports, details how the brains of tokay geckos are wired to pick up detections using the saccule. The researchers conducted experiments to determine just how viable these parts of the inner ear are for the tokay geckos and discovered that the animals could actually perceive a number of deep, low vibrations when they were sent toward them.

We’ve seen geckos do many impressive things, including taking down scorpions. However, this development goes far beyond that and shows just how much evolution can change from animal to animal—especially since not all lizards or even all geckos appear to rely on the saccule to take advantage of this sixth sense.