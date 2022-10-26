Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone

Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.

I’ve reported on a couple of different sleep hacks here on BGR in the past. There’s the military sleep hack that made its way across TikTok earlier this year and even a way to train yourself to fall asleep within two minutes. Unfortunately, those hacks don’t always work, which is why you may want to turn to this science-backed sleep trick.

According to an analysis done in 2015, regularly exercising can improve your sleep quality drastically. The analysis looked at all the current research on sleep quality at the time, and even looked at the overall duration and how exercise affected it. Using this analysis, it’s easy to see how exercise could be classified as a science-backed sleep trick, especially since it shows some dramatic results.

The analysis, as well as other studies on the subject, have shown that taking part in regular aerobic exercise can help you fall asleep quicker, and will help you stay asleep more throughout the night. Therefore, this science-backed sleep trick lets you wake up feeling more rested by improving your overall sleep quality as a whole.

Further research into how exercise affects your sleep quality has also shown that taking part in regular resistance exercise could even help people with insomnia, as Science Alert reports. And, because exercise is an important component for everyone, using this science-backed sleep trick seems to offer results for everyone, too, unlike some of the other sleep hacks out there.

Exercise helps you fall asleep faster by allowing your body to release melatonin earlier. Melatonin is used to tell your body’s internal clock when it’s time to go to sleep and rest. So, if it is released earlier, then you’ll be able to fall asleep faster.