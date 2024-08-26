Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 release date iPhone 16 Thunderbolts* Atlantic Cooling Apple Watch Series 10 iOS 18 Free Streaming Apps Netflix Top 10
Home Science News

Researchers developed a coating for clothes that keeps people 8 degrees cooler

By
Published Aug 26th, 2024 3:58PM EDT
womens clothes on hangers in store
Image: geargodz / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Summer might be coming to an end here in the West, but that doesn’t mean we can forget about the impending heat waves we’ll be facing in the coming years. While we definitely want to cut down on climate change-causing issues, some researchers have been looking for more novel ways to approach those problems, like creating body-cooling clothes that can reduce your body temperature up to eight degrees lower than the air.

Scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are pushing the research. The latest development is a flexible, chalk-based coating that can be added to any kind of fabric. Once added to the fabric, the clothes can reduce the body temperature by up to 15 degrees compared to untreated clothing, according to CNN.

Heatwave Canada
Thermometer in front of cars and traffic during heatwave in Montreal. Image source: mbruxelle/Adobe

The nice thing about this coating is that it can be applied to nearly any commercially available fabric out there, making almost any outfit into a set of body cooling clothes. And because the coating is surface level, it doesn’t actually change the material in any way. It doesn’t even penetrate the fibers, the researchers note.

The coating is also strong enough to be put through the washing machine, so once it is added, you won’t have to worry about it washing off later. Being able to turn almost any clothing into cooler fabric is going to be revolutionary, as well, especially in places where heat waves continue to run rampant.

That’s because being able to turn any shirt or pants into body cooling clothes without needing an external power source will allow many to cool off in extreme heat, even in those extremely hot environments. There are still some major improvements to be made, though.

For example, the efficiency of the material was found to decrease after several washings. But, if they can increase the efficiency of the coating, they’ll be able to provide cooling clothes for just about anyone anywhere in the world.

Don’t Miss: There’s something that’s the opposite of deja vu, and it’s even weirder

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News