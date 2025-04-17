Rain may be the key to generating cheap electricity around the world

Every day, vast quantities of rain fall across the planet. Until now, all that energy has simply gone to waste. But scientists may have found a clever new way to tap into this overlooked natural resource and generate electricity from the falling rain.

In a recent experiment, researchers at the National University of Singapore developed a device that captures electricity from raindrops falling through a simple vertical tube. It’s not a turbine or a solar panel. Instead, it uses basic physics: when water moves over an electrically conductive surface, it creates a charge.

This phenomenon, known as charge separation, allows rainwater to generate power as it flows. The setup is surprisingly straightforward. A vertical stainless steel tube, just 32 centimeters tall and 2 millimeters wide, becomes the channel through which droplets fall.

Rain could one day power our cities if we collect the energy it generates as it falls. Image source: KanawatTH / Adobe

As each drop enters the tube, it traps air, forming a “plug flow” that helps the water molecules separate their charges as they descend. At the top and bottom of the tube, electrodes capture the energy created by this process.

During testing, each tube produced about 440 microwatts of power—enough, that when multiplied, was able to illuminate 12 LED lights for 20 seconds using four tubes. While that might not sound impressive at first glance, it’s a huge step forward.

The system converted over 10 percent of the falling rain’s energy into usable electricity, which is significantly more efficient than past methods trying to do the same.

This opens up exciting possibilities. Instead of relying solely on sun or wind, buildings around the world could one day generate electricity from rain falling on their roofs. This could offer a cheap, clean energy source for off-grid communities or be used in tandem with other renewables to balance supply.

The idea is still in its early stages, but it’s promising. We’ve been going to serious lengths to try to find new ways to generate clean energy, including turning to living bacteria. With further development and scale, rain might not just nourish crops, but it might also light up our homes.