Astronomers found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of alien life, but not everyone is buying it

Could we finally be close to answering one of humanity’s oldest and most profound questions? Thanks to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, researchers believe they’ve uncovered the strongest evidence yet of potential life on other planets.

Located about 124 light-years away in the Leo constellation, an exoplanet known as K2-18b has long intrigued scientists. It’s a super-Earth—roughly 8.6 times the mass of our planet—and orbits within its star’s “habitable zone,” the region where conditions might support liquid water. This has made K2-18b a prime candidate in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

Now, new data from the Webb telescope has added fuel to that excitement. Astronomers have detected the presence of dimethyl sulfide (DMS) and dimethyl disulfide in the planet’s atmosphere. These are molecules that, here on Earth, are produced almost exclusively by living organisms, particularly marine plankton. These biosignatures are among the most promising chemical signs of life on other planets.

Lead researcher Nikku Madhusudhan from the University of Cambridge described the discovery as “the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there.” However, he and his team are careful to avoid jumping to conclusions. The results are statistically significant but not yet at the “five-sigma” threshold scientists use to confirm a discovery.

The researchers say that observation time with the Webb telescope—just 16 to 24 hours—could tip the scales. Of course, some scientists remain skeptical. Past findings about K2-18b, including earlier claims of water vapor, have sparked debate.

Others question whether the planet, with potential surface temperatures around 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit), is even capable of supporting life, suggesting it might be too hot or more similar to a lava world than a watery one. Just because we’ve found what might be evidence of life on other planets doesn’t necessarily mean that there is anything living there now.

Still, the detection of biosignature gases, even in small amounts, marks an exciting leap forward. If confirmed, it would reshape our understanding of where and how life might exist beyond Earth.