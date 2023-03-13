Click to Skip Ad
NASA captures strange circular dunes on Mars in latest MRO image

Joshua Hawkins
By
Published Mar 13th, 2023 7:21PM EDT
image of strange circular martian sand dunes
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Sand dunes are not uncommon on the surface of Mars. However, during observations to see how the frost from winter melts on the planet, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured images of strange Martian dunes that appear almost completely circular. This almost perfectly circular appearance is unusual, which has sparked the interest of NASA and astronomers worldwide.

According to NASA’s page detailing the image, the strange Martian dunes appear to have steeper sides on the south side. NASA says this is because the windows on Mars generally move towards the south. Of course, they can vary, but the effect is clearly seen in these images, where the southern side of the circular dunes is steeper.

The images of these strange Martian dunes were made possible thanks to the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), an instrument on the MRO. HiRISE is the largest and the most powerful camera that humanity has ever sent to another planet, and it has delivered exceptional observations about the surface of the Red Planet.

image from Ingenuity flightImage source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The instrument is operated by the University of Arizona in Tuscon. The image above was taken from a much larger image, which showcases even more strange Martain dunes, as well as the more commonly found dunes. For an idea of just how large these dunes are, the map is projected at a scale of 25 centimeters per pixel.

Of course, the meaning of these strange Martian dunes is unclear and might not even mean anything in particular. Still, seeing these sandy hills poking out of the Martian surface in almost perfect circular designs is striking. And, if nothing else, the planet continues to deliver mysteries that astronomers will no doubt pour over as we learn more about the planet.

Data like this will also, no doubt, play a part in how humanity explores Mars, especially once NASA and others start sending manned missions to the Red Planet sometime in the future.

Joshua Hawkins
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices. Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

