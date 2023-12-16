Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 iOS 17.2 Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Amazon Hack No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Galaxy S24
Home Science Space

Is our galaxy in a huge empty void? Some scientists think so

By
Published Dec 16th, 2023 10:33AM EST
quantum physics questions, universe
Image: Ulia Koltyrina / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Understanding the universe is a gamble and one that we could have been approaching incorrectly for almost a century. Now, a new theory that suggests our galaxy could be surrounded by a void could help better explain the acceleration, and some are calling it a “Hubble Bubble.”

For years, scientists have explained the acceleration of the expansion of the universe using a theory known as the Hubble-Lemaitre constant. Basically, this says that the speed at which galaxies move away from each other is directly proportional to how far apart they are. Unfortunately, real-world observations haven’t exactly lined up with the constant at all.

As such, scientists at the University of Bonn in Germany and St. Andrews in Scotland have been looking for a different solution to this problem. According to a new study from these researchers, our galaxy might be inside of a huge, empty void that is similar to an “air bubble in a cake,” the researchers explain. This “Hubble Bubble,” as Futurism so poetically put it, could help explain some things.

black hole in space, man-made black hole could teach us more about black holes
The cosmos are full of mysteries. Image source: unlimit3d / Adobe

The new paper essentially suggests that the universe is expanding faster in our galaxy’s vicinity than it is everywhere else. This, the researchers say, has created a bit of a void around us, in which the region of space surrounding out galaxy rests at a lower density then the rest of the cosmos around us.

It’s certainly an interesting idea, and the current models that we use to explain the cosmos haven’t taken such bubbles into account. As such, it might be useful for us to reexamine the “laws” and fundamentals that we use as an authority on such research.

Many of the current theories and formulas are based on Einstein’s theory of gravitational forces. However, those forces react much differently than Einstein predicted, so it very well may be time to revisit them if we ever truly want to understand the cosmos.

Don’t Miss: Google’s AI note-taking app is finally here, and it’s powered by Gemini

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News