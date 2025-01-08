Human hibernation might actually be possible

Humanity’s ambition to explore the stars faces a fundamental hurdle: the sheer expanse of space. Even traveling at near-light speeds, reaching our closest stellar neighbor would take over four years. This reality makes the idea of human stasis—a state of prolonged hibernation—an enticing possibility for future interstellar travel.

Hibernation is a natural phenomenon observed in animals, and it could hold the key to unlocking long-term human space travel. Many mammals, from bears to arctic ground squirrels, conserve energy during harsh winters by entering a deep, suspended state. NASA has been studying such processes for years, intending to adapt them for deep space travel.

However, human stasis would likely require significant medical intervention, as we lack the natural biological mechanisms to achieve it. A recent study by German scientists at the University of Greifswald took inspiration from hibernating bats to further this understanding.

The secret to human hibernation could be found in bat blood. Image source: Elizabeth / Adobe

Led by Gerald Kerth, the research examined the role of red blood cells—specifically erythrocytes—in facilitating hibernation. When animals enter hibernation, their internal temperatures plummet. The study found that bat erythrocytes become less elastic and more viscous under these conditions, enabling continued oxygen circulation.

Interestingly, human erythrocytes failed to adapt similarly, stalling their transformation at lower temperatures. While spaceflight applications may still be decades away, the study highlights promising near-term uses of induced human stasis.

For example, doctors already employ deep hypothermic circulatory arrest (DHCA) in surgeries to temporarily halt brain and heart activity. Adjusting red blood cell properties to enhance circulation during such procedures could revolutionize medical treatments.

Looking further ahead, human stasis could redefine how we approach interstellar missions. By reducing metabolic activity, astronauts could conserve resources while spending extended periods in a sleep-like state. This would not only address logistical challenges like food and oxygen supplies but also alleviate the psychological stresses of prolonged isolation.

Nature has a lot to teach us. By unraveling these biological secrets, we edge closer to making human hibernation a reality—turning the dream of exploring distant worlds into a practical endeavor.