Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
MacBook Air alternatives Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Snapchat Plus Google Search Tips Today’s Deals
Home Science Space

Huge X-class solar flare from the Sun was strong enough to cause radio blackouts

Joshua Hawkins
By
Published Jan 12th, 2023 5:44PM EST
huge solar eruption from bright sun on dark background
Image: lukszczepanski/Adobe

The Sun’s activity cycle continues to stir things up, as our star recently unleashed a massive X-class solar flare that was strong enough to cause radio blackouts across the south Pacific. This latest flare was unleashed from an emerging sunspot that had just turned to face our planet, according to Spaceweather.com.

The Sun’s activity has continued to rise in recent years as the star works through its 11-year cycle. Activity is expected to peak sometime in 2025, and until then, it will continue to spew out solar flares from sunspots all across its surface.

On top of causing radio blackouts, we’ve also seen X-class solar flares like this creating auroras to the far south, making these sky-bound light shows visible from locations they might not normally be visible from. Some flares are also very quick, like this one, while others can last up to hours. Several months back, a video of a solar flare that lasted three hours surfaced.

sunspots are responsible for many x-class and m-class solar flares
A sunspot captured by the Inouye Solar Telescope. Image source: NSO/AURA/NSF

This most recent X-class solar flare was just one of several that have occurred over the past few days. Traditionally, these events are classified using a number and a lettering system, with some flares being X-class and others being M-class. While an X-class flare, this latest event was only measured in at x1.09, making it a relatively weak example of X-class events.

Still, it was strong enough to cause some shortwave radio blackouts in the south Pacific after it hit the Earth, which it did around eight minutes after being ejected from the Sun. Thankfully the sunspot responsible for this most recent X-class solar flare has not shown any signs of unleashing a more powerful coronal mass ejection.

Coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, are large releases of the Sun’s plasma and its magnetic field that can disrupt our planet’s entire magnetosphere and create geomagnetic storms in the atmosphere. It’s these types of solar events that are often responsible for pushing auroras like the one mentioned above further south than they typically appear.

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins
Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices. Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News