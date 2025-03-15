Good luck sleeping after you watch this humanoid robot ‘rise from the dead’

Humanoid robots are getting smarter, stronger, and even more lifelike. And now, thanks to a breakthrough in AI learning, they’ve also mastered something that might just send a shiver down your spine—standing up after a fall, no matter the position or terrain. It’s almost like watching a robot rise from the dead.

Sure, it might not seem like that big of a deal to most people. However, if you’re one of the many who believe AI could one day destroy humanity, then this is probably pretty bad news to hear.

A team of researchers from China and Hong Kong has developed a new artificial intelligence framework called Humanoid Standing-up Control (HoST) that allows bipedal robots to get back on their feet quickly, efficiently, and—almost unnervingly—as smoothly as humans.

A new video demonstrates the Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot using the HoST framework to stand up from seemingly impossible positions. Whether lying flat on its back, slumped against a wall, reclining in a chair, or sprawled out on a sofa, the robot methodically adjusts itself before rising with unsettling precision. It’s very reminiscent of someone rising from the dead, a comparison I’m not really that excited to make when it comes to robots.

The researchers didn’t always make it easy for the machine, either. They tested its ability to stand on tricky surfaces like stone roads, glass slopes, and even leaning against a tree. In each scenario, the robot adjusted to its surroundings and stood up successfully.

And if that weren’t impressive (or creepy) enough, the researchers tried to disrupt its progress by hitting and kicking it while it was attempting to rise. But, no luck. The robot absorbed the impact, recalibrated, and continued to rise from its dead position without much issue. I don’t know about you, but that definitely gives me iRobot vibes.

At the heart of this unsettling capability is reinforcement learning, a type of AI that improves through trial and error. It’s one of the most common types of AI learning used in robots, and for good reason—it just works.

The HoST framework was trained using Nvidia’s Isaac Gym simulator, where the robot learned to stand up by receiving positive reinforcement for successful movements. Unlike previous iterations of humanoid robots, which often struggle to recover from falls, this new system gives robots real-world resilience.

The researchers believe this technology will help future humanoid robots navigate unpredictable environments, making them far more practical for real-world applications.

Of course, watching a robot “rise from the dead” so smoothly is an eerie reminder of how far AI and robotics have come. It’s both exciting and a bit terrifying to think about, especially when combined with the fact that some nations are even experimenting with weapon-toting robots already.

Even more, reports have revealed that the US military is turning to AI to help plan and strategize military operations—further solidifying AI’s hold on our world. You can watch the video for yourself above.

Though, like previous research where scientists tried to make AI feel pain, it does leave me a little worried about the implications this kind of technology could have down the line… You know, if robots ever actually take over.