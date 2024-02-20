Delta offers April eclipse viewing flight from 30,000 feet

Those looking for a unique viewing of the April 2024 eclipse will likely want to check out Delta’s new flight through the path of totality. The flight will take viewers through the air at 30,000 feet, where they’ll be able to view the eclipse from the comfort of a Delta airliner.

The flight will take passengers from Austin to Detroit on April 8, 2024, and is specifically designed to give eclipse viewers a unique showing of the sun and moon as they dance across our sky. Delta says that its eclipse flight will offer “premium viewing” thanks to the flight’s extra-large windows.

The flight is expected to depart Austin on April 8 at 12:15 p.m. CT and will land in Detroit around 4:20 p.m. ET, giving those onboard a perfect chance to see the eclipse for themselves from 30,000 feet in the air. Considering this is the last total eclipse the U.S. will be in the path of until the 2040s, then it’s likely many will be flocking to take advantage of the Delta eclipse flight.

“This flight is the result of significant collaboration and exemplifies the close teamwork Delta is known for — from selecting an aircraft with larger windows to determining the exact departure time from Austin and the experiences at the gate and in the air,” Eric Beck, the Managing Director of Domestic Network Planning said in a statement.

But this specific eclipse flight isn’t the only offering that Delta will have for skywatchers. Delta says it will also have several other flights that will pass through the path of totality and offer some views of the eclipse, so make sure you bring your eclipse gear if you plan to look out the window.

Here are the other flights Delta says will pass through the path of totality:

DL 5699, DTW-HPN, 2:59 pm EST departure, ERJ-175

DL 924, LAX-DFW, 8:40 am PST departure, A320

DL 2869, LAX-SAT, 9:00 am PST departure, A319

DL 1001, SLC-SAT, 10:08 am MST departure, A220-300

DL 1683, SLC-AUS, 9:55 am MST departure, A320

If you aren’t interested in flying, there are plenty of other ways to watch the April 2024 total solar eclipse.