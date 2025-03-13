Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Captain America AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review New MacBook Air M4 MacBook Pro iPhone 15 Thunderbolts* What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
Behold: The craziest dash cam you've ever seen!
Home Science Space

China’s new space station will generate endless power

By
Published Mar 13th, 2025 5:32PM EDT
Earth in space
Image: Tryfonov / Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

China has been making great strides in many different areas, including its advancements in robotics. Now, though, the nation is setting its sights on something beyond our atmosphere, with reports that it wants to create a space-based solar power station.

While this might sound like an out-of-this-world kind of idea (sorry, not sorry), it’s actually pretty on par with what the country is already pulling off with its Three Gorges Dam, which runs on the Yangtze River. This dam is the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, and it has over 20 times the energy-generating capacity of the Hoover Dam.

This new idea, according to reports in the South China Morning Post, basically insinuates that China wants to take the Three Gorges dam and turn its energy-generating capacity into a geostationary space-based solar power station. The entire thing will take time to pull off, but could have the capability of generating endless energy.

Space-based solar power systems like the one China wants to build utilize a series of mirrors that deliver concentrated sunlight onto panels. These panels generate electricity using solar energy, which could then be converted to microwave radiation and beamed down to Earth.

An atom particle
Close-up illustration of atomic particle for nuclear energy imagery. Image source: Ezume Images/Adobe

It’s, honestly, a pretty genius way to approach the idea of limitless energy, as space-based solar power stations would obviously be able to generate more electricity than the solar panels here on Earth, as they wouldn’t need to be content with weather and other factors that make solar power on Earth so unreliable.

In fact, the reports suggest China’s space-based solar array could collect enough energy in one year to equate to the total amount of oil that we could ever extract from Earth. That’s insane to think about, and honestly, if China can pull it off, it will seriously change things for the power industry.

Of course, pulling it off will take more than just hopes and dreams. The sheer size of this kind of project is massive. It is so massive that the South China Morning Post says many are calling the idea of a space-based solar power station the “Manhattan Project” of the energy world. But the nation seems intent on succeeding in the endeavor.

And, if plans for this solar array do succeed, it will likely take multiple launches to put all of the pieces into orbit—just like it took multiple launches to piece together the International Space Station. Still, it is inspiring to think about the answer to all of our energy problems being up there, waiting for us to reach out and grab it.

Don’t Miss: This musculoskeletal robot looks like something straight out of a horror movie

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News