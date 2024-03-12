Avoid these cities if you want the best view of April’s total eclipse

The upcoming April total solar eclipse is set to be one of the biggest events of the next twenty years. It’s the last time the mainland U.S. will see a total solar eclipse until 2045, and that means a lot of people are traveling to make the most of the cosmic event. Unfortunately, some cities in the path of totality won’t have great weather during the event. Here are a few you’ll probably want to avoid.

These new weather predictions are part of The Farmer’s Almanac, which has a pretty good track record. While I’m not going to say that these cities will have terrible views of the eclipse throughout the entire event, those who are really trying to make the most of it will probably want to try for some better options.

That said, no matter where you are in the path of totality, the event itself is sure to be quite a spectacle. Now, here are a few cities you might want to avoid during the April total eclipse, as well as some reasons why I recommend steering clear if you want the best view of the eclipse.

The Farmer’s Almanac says that most of the cities in Texas should have fair weather during the eclipse. However, those in Little Rock, Arkansas, may want to think about traveling somewhere else. The weather in Little Rock is expected to be fair, but predictions suggest there may be quite a few clouds in the sky, which could interfere with eclipse viewing.

Further, eclipse viewers in Cleveland, Ohio, are expected to be within the path of totality for close to four minutes. However, showers and thunderstorms may prevent the April total eclipse from appearing as clear in the sky. Thunderstorms and showers are also expected in New York, which means viewers in Buffalo, New York, will likely miss much of the eclipse due to cloud coverage.

The Farmer’s Almanac also issued a warning for viewers in Island Falls, Maine, as well as viewers in Montreal, Quebec, stating that both places are likely to have heavy cloud coverage, making the total solar eclipse hard to spot. If you want to take a look at the full list of predictions, you can check out The Farmer’s Almanac’s report for more details.

Some astronomers say that other planets and stars might also be visible during the April total eclipse, but since those often appear in the sky throughout the year, it’s better to spend your time enjoying the spectacle of the eclipse itself.