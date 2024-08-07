A robot just performed fully autonomous surgery on a live patient for the first time

We’re in the early years of the AI revolution, but we’re not completely appreciative of these nascent technologies. Some people fear that AI will eventually lead to catastrophe. That’s not the only worry. People also fear that AI will replace human jobs, regardless of whether that’s part of the AI doom scenario.

But using AI in various industries will lead to massive breakthroughs that will help us tremendously. That’s how I feel about it, at least. The work of a startup called Perceptive is proof of that. The company created a robot dentist that can perform certain surgeries independently.

Imagine a fleet of fully automated robotic dental systems deployed around the world to speed up certain procedures and possibly reduce costs. That’s the dream, at least. For now, the world’s first robot dentist needs approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before becoming a widely used service.

Perceptive announced a few days ago that it performed the world’s first fully automated dental procedure with the help of a robot.

The system integrates AI, 3D imaging, and robotics to perform the procedures. The company says that the robot dentist can perform tasks like crown placements in 15 minutes instead of the current method, which involves two office visits of at least an hour each.

The robotic system uses a 3D volumetric data procedure to diagnose and plan the treatment. The robot dentist uses Perceptive’s handheld intraoral scanner to perform an optical coherence technology (OCT) scan to determine the course of treatment. The OCT scans capture 3D images that go “beneath the gum line, through fluids and under the tooth surface.”

The imaging technology detects caries with an accuracy rate of over 90%. This is all done without the patient being exposed to the ionizing radiation that is present in typical X-ray scans for dental work.

The patient will then see detailed images of the scan that let them understand why they need help.

A close-up of Perceptive’s AI robot dentist. Image source: Perceptive

Perceptive’s AI algorithms also interpret the 3D data, translating the information into a plan for surgery. The company says that automating these procedures can improve treatment. Dentists can use robots to diagnose and treat more patients with higher quality care in less time than traditional procedures. The robot also reduces the need for manual labor and the chances of human error.

That sounds amazing, at least in theory. Perceptive has raised $30 million in funding, with Mark Zuckerberg’s dad, Dr. Eduard Zuckerberg, one of the investors.

Zuckerberg Sr. said in a statement that the robot dentist had been designed to perform safely even in conditions where the patient moves a lot.

In practice, the robot dentist only treated a patient in Columbia. The company still needs to release a peer-reviewed study on the matter. Stat says Perceptive will need a study to apply for FDA approval. According to Futurism, Perceptive CEO Chris Ciriello said an FDA approval is some five years away.