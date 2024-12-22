Keychron K3 Version 3 review: A great entry point

Keychron K3 Rating: 4.5 Stars The Keychron K3 Version 3 is a well-designed and slim entry point into the world of mechanical keyboards. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4.5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Great design

I’ve never been the biggest mechanical keyboard fan. Sure, I dabble, and I enjoy the novelty of using them every now and then. But, I find the hurdle of getting used to the feel in my day-to-day typing a little too much. I still like the idea of mechanical keyboards, though. I like the look of them, I like the sound of them, and I like the customization they offer — so when I saw that Keychron had a low-profile mechanical keyboard in the form of the Keychron K3 Version 3, I had to try it out to see if it was the perfect middle-ground for me.

The K3 Version 3 takes the low-profile approach from previous iterations of the K3, but changes out the keycaps and switches, and gives the keyboard QMK support for easier customization. So, is the Keychron K3 Version 3 the mechanical keyboard for those who are interested in the idea, but wear of a big shift to a totally different feel?

A slim and stylish design

Keychron has a design aesthetic to it, and I really like it. This version of the Keychron K3, like previous models, is a 75% layout keyboard, and it’s designed to be ultra-slim, at least as far as mechanical keyboards go.

The Keychron K3 Version 3 changes up the design a little though, compared to the second-generation model. For starters, the keycaps are different, with Keychron doing away with the smaller square keycaps on the Version 2 model, in favor of larger caps that more closely match those used on other Keychron models. It looks great, and while I didn’t use the Version 2 model of the keyboard, I like the feel of the caps.

The color scheme is a little different, though not overly so. The keyboard still has a dual-tone gray color scheme, with an orange escape key. It’s sleek and stylish, while still offering that fun touch. It’s also backlit — our model has white backlighting, which I like, but you can also get it with full RGB backlighting.

The keyboard has a 75% layout, not offering a number pad but still having a row of function keys at the top, and some navigation keys on the right-hand side. This is just about the perfect layout for me. I typically use the Apple Magic Keyboard with a number pad, but never actually use the number pad — so it takes up much more space than it needs to on my desk. It does have Touch ID though — something I wish non-Apple keyboards could offer.

Of course, the ultra-slim profile not only impacts the typing experience — it has an effect on design too. I find that the keyboard does indeed look kind of like a cross between a standard non-mechanical keyboard like the Magic Keyboard, and a traditional mechanical keyboard. I’m a bit indifferent about the height of a keyboard (within reason), but if you like a slimmer look, you’ll like the K3 Version 3.

Wired or wireless, but no dongle

Keychron keyboards are relatively versatile when it comes to connectivity, but there’s still room for improvement. The K3 Version 3 supports all major operating systems, both desktop and mobile. There’s a switch on the back to toggle between MacOS/iOS and Windows/Android.

The other switch on the back is to toggle between Bluetooth, wired connectivity, or to turn the keyboard off. Notably missing is the ability to connect the keyboard through a 2.4GHz connection with a dongle — something that is on offer by some higher-end Keychron models. Keychron keyboards have been criticized for a poor Bluetooth connection in the past — though it’s not something I really experienced with the K3 Version 3. Still, an included dongle would have been nice.

Customization

One of the big upgrades for this generation K3 is support for QMK, the open-source keyboard customization software, but it also works the also web-based Keychron Launcher, which is perhaps a little more user friendly for those who aren’t enthusiasts.

The software is pretty comprehensive too. It allows you to set basic key mapping, but it also offers the ability to set macros and perform firmware updates. It works well, and it’s easy to use.

A comfortable typing experience

Previous iterations of the Keychron K3 keyboard offered Gateron mechanical switches. However, for this version, it seems as though Keychron has switched to its own Keychron Low Profile 2.0 Mechanical switches. There are options for either Red or Brown switches, and our model has Red switches.

Generally speaking, I really liked the typing experience on offer by the keyboard. Keys are well-spaced, though the spacing did take a little getting used to, as someone used to a little more room between keys. That said, after a few days of using the keyboard, I did get used to that.

The actual feel of the keys was great too. Like I said at the start — I like the idea of mechanical keyboards more than I end up liking the actual feel of them long-term. But, this is a keyboard I think I could get used to more easily. Keys don’t take as much effort to press, helping keep my typing speed relatively quick while I get used to the feel. That’s partially due to the slim profile, but that’s a good thing for me.

Keychron says that the keys have new “advanced acoustic foams,” which are supposed to help make typing more comfortable, responsive, and reasonably quiet. Indeed, the sound of the keyboard was a kind of classic sound, but quieter than other mechanical keyboards I’ve used in the past.

Conclusions

The Keychron K3 Version 3 is perhaps the mechanical keyboard for those who aren’t die-hard mechanical keyboard fans, but like the idea of a better-designed, more customizable, and more satisfying typing experience. Is it a keyboard I’ll use long-term? Well, I’m certainly going to keep using it for a while, even after my review is done. Over the course of the few weeks I used the keyboard, I got used to its feel, and love its look — and I think you will too.

The competition

For many, the competition to a low-profile mechanical keyboard is a traditional keyboard — and those users who are curious about mechanical keyboards but weary of adopting a totally different typing experience should consider this one. There is other competition to consider though. The Nuphy Airr75 is a top-rated low-profile keyboard that does have a 2.4GHz option, for example — but at a higher price.

Should you buy the Keychron K3?

Yes. It’s a well-designed, great-feeling low-profile keyboard.