Tesla Model 3 now available at the lowest price it has ever been

If you’ve ever considered buying a Model 3 from Tesla, today wouldn’t be the worst day to do it.

Over the last year, Tesla has continued to decrease the prices across its lineup. In addition to dropping the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y, the company also recently dropped the price of the Model S and Model X by $10,000 with the reintroduction of the Standard Range battery pack option for both vehicles. This latest price decrease, however, doesn’t come with less range — just more savings.

As spotted by Electrek, Tesla has once again decreased the price of the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance have both received a price decrease of $2000. Now, the Model Y Long Range starts at $48,490, with the Model Y Performance coming in at $52,490. The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive model stayed at $43,990.

Tesla’s full lineup of cars. Image source: Tesla

The Model 3 discount is even more exciting for potential buyers. The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Long Range models have both received a price decrease of $1,250, while the Model 3 Performance model has decreased in cost by $2,250. The Model 3 Long Range now starts at $45,990, and the Model 3 Performance starts at $50,990.

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is the most interesting one. This model has now decreased its starting price from $40,240 to $38,990, making it the lowest price that the Model 3 has been — ever. The car has never been at this price before, so it presents a great opportunity for those who have been interested in picking one up. In addition to being at its lowest price ever, the vehicle still qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit — meaning that qualified buyers can grab a brand-new Model 3 for $31,490.

The price drops come on the same day that news broke about the new IRS guidelines that will kick in next year. Starting in 2024, EV buyers will get the credit instantly instead of having to wait to redeem it at tax time. With Tesla dropping prices even further — as long as they hold — buying a Model 3 in January might be really appealing.