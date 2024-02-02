If you’ve ever played Halo, you know what the Warthog is. You’ve probably driven around in it and felt like you could take on the entire Covenant with just you and your ride. Well, that seems to be what someone had in mind when they took a Rivian R1T and customized the bejesus out of it.

I’m always fascinated by shops that create custom vehicles, and this might be one of the coolest ones I’ve ever seen. A company called Apocalypse took a Rivian R1T and turned it into what it is calling the NIRVANA, an off-road vehicle that looks remarkably like the Warthog from the Halo video game series.

As Apocalypse explains, the NIRVANA is Apocalypse’s “groundbreaking fully electric truck, boasts a quad-motor setup delivering 835bhp. Experience power and eco-consciousness like never before. From 0-60mph in a blistering 3.0 seconds to a 350-mile range on a single charge, Nirvana merges electrifying speed with sustainable endurance.”

Of course, a lot of this comes straight from Rivian and its Quad-Motor and Large Battery pack configuration, but Apocalypse has added a ton on top of that. The company has added a lift kit, dynamic computer-controlled suspension, and 38-inch off-road tires. It also really went to town on a redesign.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Adorned with a full custom body, including a front bumper, hood, front and rear fenders with liners, roll cage, vicowl with LED bar, and a reinforced pickup bed with tubular side steps and skid plates. Protected by a full Kevlar paint job, Nirvana is built for the rugged journey.

Oh, and it comes in black:

You can watch a video of the NIRVANA in all of its Warthog glory below. The lift on this thing is ridiculous and looks insanely fun:

If you’re feeling nostalgic about Halo now, here’s a video that someone uploaded to YouTube showing off the famous Warthog Run level from Halo 3. I mean, seriously. Just strap a minigun in the truck bed of the NIRVANA, and you might as well be Master Chief.

Want a Warthog of your own? You’re going to have to reach out to the company to get pricing. While I don’t know the price of the custom vehicle, Apocalypse’s other custom works can go for as high as $249,999, so you better be ready to pay quite a bit more than the $90,000 that the Rivian R1T goes for out of the factory.

If you’re not trying to drop $100,000 on a Rivian, you might have another option soon. The company is expected to host an event in Laguna Beach, California, on March 7th, per documents released from a recent city council meeting. The application with the city indicates that Rivian plans to show off a number of vehicles at the event, indicating that this is likely to be the R2 reveal we’ve been waiting for.

We may also have a sense of what to expect from the design of the R2. A recent patent application for a new light accessory shows off an SUV that looks a little different from the R1S — in fact, it could be the R2 design that we’ve already been teased by the company in a Q&A video it released last year.