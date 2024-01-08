Roborock introduces exciting new robot vacuum lineup at CES 2024

During CES 2024, Roborock will highlight its new smart robot vacuum fleet, which focuses on deep cleaning and the latest AI technologies. The company is bringing six new products that will be available for US users in April.

Starting with the best-in-class Roborock S8 Max Series, the company adds the new S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra to the table. Roborock says these smart vacuums deliver an “unmatched cleaning performance” with deep corner and edge cleaning ability thanks to its FlexiArm Design Side Brush and Extra Edge Mopping System.

Both CES highlights include a self-maintenance cleaning system, the RockDock Ultra, which automatically empties, refills, and dispenses detergent; washes the mop with hot water and warm air drying, and intelligently detects dirt.

Additionally, the S8 MaxV Ultra and S8 Max Ultra also offer a new refill and drainage dock variant that can connect directly to the home drainage system to refill and empty the robot vacuum automatically.

For the Q Revo Series, Roborock teases at CES 2024 the Q Revo Max and Q Revo Pro options, which offer powerful cleaning coupled with advanced intelligence at a more accessible price. It offers a FlexiArm Design Edge Mopping System and a 7,000 Pa of HyperForce to remove any dirt from various floor types.

The Multifunctional Dock 2.0 offers effective full-site self-maintenance with auto tank refilling, intelligent dirt detection, hot water mop washing, warm air drying, and auto dust emptying. Additionally, dynamic hot water re-wash and re-mop leave floors clean and sanitized.

Lastly, the company improves the Flexi Series with the Flexi Pro and Flexi models. They tackle wet and dry messes in a single sweep. Its FlatReach Technology helps clean even low furniture, while the DirTect Smart Sensor counter-spins according to the spinning speed of the roller, making pulling and pushing the vacuum even easier.

Roborock says the S8 MaxV Ultra costs $1,799.99 and the S8 Max Ultra, $1,599.99. Q Revo MaxV costs $1,199.99, and Q Revo Pro $999.99. They will be available on Amazon and the Roborock website starting in April 2024. The launch date of the Flexi series will be announced soon.