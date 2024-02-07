We already knew some things about Porsche’s upgraded Taycan. Last week, the company revealed that the new version of the electric sports car now increased its range up to 364 miles and added 300 kW charging speeds. That appears to be just the beginning for the new Taycan, however.

In a press release, Porsche unveiled all of the details of the new electric Taycan. The company says that the new versions of the EV “have more power, more range, accelerate quicker, and charge faster with greater stability.” We’ve already known about the improved range and faster charging, so what’s the deal with the performance?

The company was able to improve acceleration performance across all three models. The Taycan can now go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.8 seconds (0.6 faster than its predecessor), while the Taycan Turbo S can reach the same speed in just 2.4 seconds (0.4 seconds faster than its predecessor). All of the new models get an adaptive air suspension as well which, according to Porsche, “keeps the body of the Taycan level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering, and acceleration maneuvers.”

With the new push-to-pass function in the Sport Chrono package, a boost of up to 70 kW, depending on the model, can be called upon for 10 seconds at the touch of a button. The increased acceleration rates are generally the result of higher system output. For example, the base Taycan delivers 60 kW more than before. In the Taycan Turbo S, it’s an additional 140 kW with Launch Control. This increases the system output of the top model to 700 kW/952 PS.

The interior of the Taycan has also received some updates. The company says that it has optimized the user interface and that the mode switch, which was previously only available on some configurations, is now standard. The new Taycan also supports Apple’s next-generation CarPlay experience.

Using the new control lever on the left behind the steering wheel, control of the driver assistance systems is even more intuitive. Apple CarPlay has been more deeply integrated into the vehicle displays and functions. The new In-Car Video function enables video streaming on the central display and the passenger display.

In addition, the new versions feature improved efficiency and improved parts that result in less overall weight. Kevin Giek, Vice President of the Taycan Product Line at Porsche, called the new version of the Taycan “extensively updated” with improved performance, range, and comfort.

We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment. We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional driving dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort.

Porsche says that the updated versions of the Taycan will start showing up at Porsche Centres in “the spring of 2024,” but the company has not provided an exact date that customers can expect to be able to purchase the new vehicles.

As Porsche rolls out its new Taycan, my eyes are particularly drawn to Laguna Beach, California, where Rivian will unveil its long-anticipated R2 electric vehicle on March 7th. Unfortunately, while new Taycan owners will get to enjoy their new EV in a few months, R2 customers have until 2026 to wait for their new vehicle.