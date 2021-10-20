Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches every Sunday until 2022

2021 has been yet another incredibly arduous year. Thankfully, it’s nearly over, and we can all naively hope that 2022 will be better. In the meantime, why not spend the rest of the year doing the best you can to enjoy yourself? One great way to pass the time is to take advantage of great deals, and there’s one you’re definitely not going to want to miss. From now through the end of 2021, Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches every single Sunday through Grubhub.

Popeyes gives away free chicken sandwiches

On October 10th, Grubhub and Popeyes teamed up for one of the tastiest promotions of the year. On every Sunday until 2022, you can order a Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo or Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo for free when you spend at least $20 on Grubhub. Just make sure you select the promotional item on the Popeyes menu and add it to your order before you check out.

That combo comes with a sandwich as well as a drink and a regular side. In case you need refreshing, Popeyes’ sides include cajun fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, red beans and rice, coleslaw, and a la carte biscuits. Those biscuits are very hard to beat, if you’ve never had them.

There are some caveats. First of all, you will not need any promo codes to take advantage of this offer. Once you add the promotional meal, the discount will automatically apply at checkout on the Grubhub app. Service fees, taxes, and optional gratuity will still also still apply. And it should go without saying, but you have to order on Grubhub if you want to use this deal.

Finally, we should also note that Grubhub won’t charge a delivery fee on your order. As long as your subtotal is at least $20 before tax, tip, and fees, the service will deliver your chicken sandwich combo for free. Just remember to tip your driver with some of the money you saved.

When to get your free Popeyes combo meal

In case you need to see the schedule to plan your weekly chicken sandwich order, here are the dates: October 10th, October 17th, October 24th, October 31st, November 7th, November 14th, November 21st, November 28th, December 5th, December 12th, December 19th, and December 26th.