New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list 

Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies.
Now, the company issued another update the add four more variants of the drug. As a result, the Vi-Jon result now covers 67 different medicines.
Vi-Jon’s laxative recall
Vi-Jon issued the original recall on July 14th, after third-party microbial testing found certain medicines were contaminated with the Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens bacteria. The company then updated the recall action on July 25th.
Now, the company has expanded the recall again to include products from Canada and Panama. The new press release is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at this link.
The recall now includes all lots of Cherry Flavor and Grape Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry.
List of recalled Vi-Jon laxative products
You’ll find in the list below the 63 variants of Vi-Jon laxatives the company listed in the late July recall update. Vi-Jon sold these products in the US:
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 63941-533-38, UPC: 70038200499
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63941-516-38, UPC: 70038587903
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 63941-162-38, UPC: 70038662204
- CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 72476-001-38, UPC: 341520313226
- CARE ONE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 72476-002-38, UPC: 341520000553
- CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 67860-166-38, UPC: 646702057012
- CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: N/A, UPC: 308697403082
- CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 50428335178
- CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 69842-983-38, UPC: 50428305942
- CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428297339
- CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428285152
- CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428307458
- CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428325032
- DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 53943-166-38, UPC: 93351028205
- EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41163-709-38, UPC: 41163500679
- EQUALINE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41163-769-38, UPC: 41163500686
- EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-506-38, UPC: 681131287142
- EQUATE 10OZ CHERRY CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-593-38, UPC: 681131287166
- EQUATE 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-592-38, UPC: 681131287159
- EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 55301-166-38, UPC: 614299404205
- FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 55319-666-38, UPC: 32251580826
- FAM WELLNS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 55319-164-38, UPC: 32251577888
- GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50804-166-38, UPC: 846036007374
- GOOD SENSE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 50804-164-38, UPC: 846036007398
- HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 72036-002-38, UPC: 72036726124
- HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-769-38, UPC: 41220510863
- HEB 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 37808-673-38, UPC: 41220510870
- HEB 10OZ GRAPE MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-695-38, UPC: 41220510887
- HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 62011-0380-1, UPC: 52569142158
- HEALTH MART 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 62011-0381-1, UPC: 52569142165
- KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 30142-899-38, UPC: 41260001826
- KROGER 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 30142-806-38, UPC: 41260008719
- LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0424-1, UPC: 96295135541
- LEADER 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70000-0575-1, UPC: 96295141061
- LEADER 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0576-1, UPC: 96295141054
- MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0904-6787-44, UPC: 309046787440
- MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41250-708-38, UPC: 713733459457
- MEIJER 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41250-769-38, UPC: 713733459440
- PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT – NDC: 68016-696-38, UPC: 840986035302
- PREMIER VALUE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 68016-701-38, UPC: 840986035296
- PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 56062-266-38, UPC: 41415506732
- PUBLIX 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 56062-264-38, UPC: 41415505735
- QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 635515901254
- QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63868-018-38, UPC: 635515901117
- REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 55910-183-38, UPC: 72785134188
- REXALL 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 55910-961-38, UPC: 72785134164
- REXALL 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 55910-615-38, UPC: 72785134171
- RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4330-2, UPC: 11822433006
- RITE AID 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4303-2, UPC: 11822433037
- SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 21130-709-38, UPC: 321130779155
- SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 21130-165-38, UPC: 321130789710
- SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50594-166-38, UPC: 72785114791
- SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70677-0051-1, UPC: 10939908445
- SUNMARK 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70677-0053-1, UPC: 10939910448
- SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0166-38, UPC: 72785134058
- SWAN 10OZ CHRY CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0164-38, UPC: 308690693381
- TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 36800-709-38, UPC: 36800455290
- TOPCARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 36800-164-38, UPC: 36800455306
- UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-708-38, UPC: 72785128835
- UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-666-38, UPC: 72785128835
- WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-8166-38, UPC: 311917201603
- WALGREENS 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 0363-8164-38, UPC: 311917201580
- WALGREENS 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-7162-38, UPC: 311917201597
Updates to the list
Vi-Jon has now added five laxative variants to the recall list. Four were available in Canada, and the fifth was sold in Panama.
Canada:
- Equate Canada 300 mL Lemon Magnesium Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:79068004923
- Life 300 mL Lemon Magnesium Citrat – NPN: 80015316, UPC:57800856412
- Life 300 mL Cherry Magnesium Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:57800856405
- Personnelle 300 mL Lemon Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:55989029306
Panama
- CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – UPC: 308697403082
The math might not seem to add up, as the lists above contain a total of 68 medicines. However, the Panama version of the drug (UPC 308697403082) appeared in the July 25th update that had 63 entries.
The new recall announcement lists it separately, as the company separated the medicine variants by country. But it’s the same drug as the one in the earlier recall.
Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens infections
People who consume the laxatives from the recall risk infection with Gluconacetobacter. Vi-Jon explains in the updated recall announcement that immunocompromised people are at risk of an invasive infection that can be deadly.
The company has so far received three reports of serious adverse reactions that might be connected to the oral laxative in the recall.
What you should do
Vi-Jon continues to urge customers not to use any of the laxative medicine in the recall. Buyers should return any supply they might have to the store where it was purchased.
Moreover, customers who have experienced any sort of adverse reactions after consuming these laxatives should check in with their doctors.
Finally, you should read the full press release for the Vi-Jon recall update. It’s available at this link, complete with contact information and additional product images. Furthermore, the July 25th recall update is available over here, containing more imagery for the 63 medicines that Vi-Jon included in that earlier recall list.