New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list 

Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies.

Now, the company issued another update the add four more variants of the drug. As a result, the Vi-Jon result now covers 67 different medicines.

Vi-Jon’s laxative recall

Vi-Jon issued the original recall on July 14th, after third-party microbial testing found certain medicines were contaminated with the Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens bacteria. The company then updated the recall action on July 25th.

Now, the company has expanded the recall again to include products from Canada and Panama. The new press release is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at this link.

The recall now includes all lots of Cherry Flavor and Grape Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry.

List of recalled Vi-Jon laxative products

You’ll find in the list below the 63 variants of Vi-Jon laxatives the company listed in the late July recall update. Vi-Jon sold these products in the US:

BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 63941-533-38, UPC: 70038200499

BEST CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63941-516-38, UPC: 70038587903

BEST CHOICE 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 63941-162-38, UPC: 70038662204

CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 72476-001-38, UPC: 341520313226

CARE ONE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 72476-002-38, UPC: 341520000553

CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 67860-166-38, UPC: 646702057012

CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: N/A, UPC: 308697403082

CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 50428335178

CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 69842-983-38, UPC: 50428305942

CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428297339

CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428285152

CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428307458

CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428325032

DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 53943-166-38, UPC: 93351028205

EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41163-709-38, UPC: 41163500679

EQUALINE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41163-769-38, UPC: 41163500686

EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-506-38, UPC: 681131287142

EQUATE 10OZ CHERRY CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-593-38, UPC: 681131287166

EQUATE 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-592-38, UPC: 681131287159

EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 55301-166-38, UPC: 614299404205

FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 55319-666-38, UPC: 32251580826

FAM WELLNS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 55319-164-38, UPC: 32251577888

GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50804-166-38, UPC: 846036007374

GOOD SENSE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 50804-164-38, UPC: 846036007398

HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 72036-002-38, UPC: 72036726124

HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-769-38, UPC: 41220510863

HEB 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 37808-673-38, UPC: 41220510870

HEB 10OZ GRAPE MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-695-38, UPC: 41220510887

HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 62011-0380-1, UPC: 52569142158

HEALTH MART 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 62011-0381-1, UPC: 52569142165

KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 30142-899-38, UPC: 41260001826

KROGER 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 30142-806-38, UPC: 41260008719

LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0424-1, UPC: 96295135541

LEADER 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70000-0575-1, UPC: 96295141061

LEADER 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0576-1, UPC: 96295141054

MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0904-6787-44, UPC: 309046787440

MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41250-708-38, UPC: 713733459457

MEIJER 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41250-769-38, UPC: 713733459440

PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT – NDC: 68016-696-38, UPC: 840986035302

PREMIER VALUE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 68016-701-38, UPC: 840986035296

PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 56062-266-38, UPC: 41415506732

PUBLIX 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 56062-264-38, UPC: 41415505735

QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 635515901254

QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63868-018-38, UPC: 635515901117

REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 55910-183-38, UPC: 72785134188

REXALL 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 55910-961-38, UPC: 72785134164

REXALL 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 55910-615-38, UPC: 72785134171

RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4330-2, UPC: 11822433006

RITE AID 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4303-2, UPC: 11822433037

SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 21130-709-38, UPC: 321130779155

SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 21130-165-38, UPC: 321130789710

SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50594-166-38, UPC: 72785114791

SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70677-0051-1, UPC: 10939908445

SUNMARK 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70677-0053-1, UPC: 10939910448

SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0166-38, UPC: 72785134058

SWAN 10OZ CHRY CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0164-38, UPC: 308690693381

TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 36800-709-38, UPC: 36800455290

TOPCARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 36800-164-38, UPC: 36800455306

UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-708-38, UPC: 72785128835

UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-666-38, UPC: 72785128835

WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-8166-38, UPC: 311917201603

WALGREENS 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 0363-8164-38, UPC: 311917201580

WALGREENS 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-7162-38, UPC: 311917201597

Vi-Jon has now added five laxative variants to the recall list. Four were available in Canada, and the fifth was sold in Panama.

Canada:

Equate Canada 300 mL Lemon Magnesium Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:79068004923

Life 300 mL Lemon Magnesium Citrat – NPN: 80015316, UPC:57800856412

Life 300 mL Cherry Magnesium Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:57800856405

Personnelle 300 mL Lemon Citrate – NPN: 80015316, UPC:55989029306

Panama

CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – UPC: 308697403082

The math might not seem to add up, as the lists above contain a total of 68 medicines. However, the Panama version of the drug (UPC 308697403082) appeared in the July 25th update that had 63 entries.

The new recall announcement lists it separately, as the company separated the medicine variants by country. But it’s the same drug as the one in the earlier recall.

Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens infections

People who consume the laxatives from the recall risk infection with Gluconacetobacter. Vi-Jon explains in the updated recall announcement that immunocompromised people are at risk of an invasive infection that can be deadly.

The company has so far received three reports of serious adverse reactions that might be connected to the oral laxative in the recall.

What you should do

Vi-Jon continues to urge customers not to use any of the laxative medicine in the recall. Buyers should return any supply they might have to the store where it was purchased.

Moreover, customers who have experienced any sort of adverse reactions after consuming these laxatives should check in with their doctors.

Finally, you should read the full press release for the Vi-Jon recall update. It’s available at this link, complete with contact information and additional product images. Furthermore, the July 25th recall update is available over here, containing more imagery for the 63 medicines that Vi-Jon included in that earlier recall list.