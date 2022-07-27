Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution.
Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution recall
Vi-Jon announced the initial recall on July 14th. At the time, it recalled all lots of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) with a certain expiration range.
The recall followed the detection of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens in third-party testing. Drugs are routinely recalled after testing positive for microbe contamination.
Vi-Jon has now expanded the recall, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publishing a new press release at this link.
The recall now covers all lots and all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution within expiry to the consumer level. Put differently, the recall expansion now includes all lots of Cherry Flavor and Grape Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry.
List of recalled Vi-Jon laxative products
These Vi-Jon laxatives are produced and repackaged for several major brands nationwide. Examples include CVS, Walgreens, and Best Choice.
Here is the full list of all 63 branded products in the recall:
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 63941-533-38, UPC: 70038200499
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63941-516-38, UPC: 70038587903
- BEST CHOICE 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 63941-162-38, UPC: 70038662204
- CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 72476-001-38, UPC: 341520313226
- CARE ONE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 72476-002-38, UPC: 341520000553
- CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 67860-166-38, UPC: 646702057012
- CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: N/A, UPC: 308697403082
- CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 50428335178
- CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 69842-983-38, UPC: 50428305942
- CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428297339
- CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428285152
- CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428307458
- CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428325032
- DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 53943-166-38, UPC: 93351028205
- EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41163-709-38, UPC: 41163500679
- EQUALINE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41163-769-38, UPC: 41163500686
- EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-506-38, UPC: 681131287142
- EQUATE 10OZ CHERRY CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-593-38, UPC: 681131287166
- EQUATE 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-592-38, UPC: 681131287159
- EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 55301-166-38, UPC: 614299404205
- FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 55319-666-38, UPC: 32251580826
- FAM WELLNS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 55319-164-38, UPC: 32251577888
- GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50804-166-38, UPC: 846036007374
- GOOD SENSE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 50804-164-38, UPC: 846036007398
- HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 72036-002-38, UPC: 72036726124
- HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-769-38, UPC: 41220510863
- HEB 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 37808-673-38, UPC: 41220510870
- HEB 10OZ GRAPE MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-695-38, UPC: 41220510887
- HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 62011-0380-1, UPC: 52569142158
- HEALTH MART 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 62011-0381-1, UPC: 52569142165
- KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 30142-899-38, UPC: 41260001826
- KROGER 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 30142-806-38, UPC: 41260008719
- LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0424-1, UPC: 96295135541
- LEADER 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70000-0575-1, UPC: 96295141061
- LEADER 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0576-1, UPC: 96295141054
- MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0904-6787-44, UPC: 309046787440
- MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41250-708-38, UPC: 713733459457
- MEIJER 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41250-769-38, UPC: 713733459440
- PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT – NDC: 68016-696-38, UPC: 840986035302
- PREMIER VALUE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 68016-701-38, UPC: 840986035296
- PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 56062-266-38, UPC: 41415506732
- PUBLIX 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 56062-264-38, UPC: 41415505735
- QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 635515901254
- QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63868-018-38, UPC: 635515901117
- REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 55910-183-38, UPC: 72785134188
- REXALL 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 55910-961-38, UPC: 72785134164
- REXALL 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 55910-615-38, UPC: 72785134171
- RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4330-2, UPC: 11822433006
- RITE AID 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4303-2, UPC: 11822433037
- SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 21130-709-38, UPC: 321130779155
- SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 21130-165-38, UPC: 321130789710
- SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50594-166-38, UPC: 72785114791
- SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70677-0051-1, UPC: 10939908445
- SUNMARK 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70677-0053-1, UPC: 10939910448
- SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0166-38, UPC: 72785134058
- SWAN 10OZ CHRY CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0164-38, UPC: 308690693381
- TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 36800-709-38, UPC: 36800455290
- TOPCARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 36800-164-38, UPC: 36800455306
- UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-708-38, UPC: 72785128835
- UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-666-38, UPC: 72785128835
- WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-8166-38, UPC: 311917201603
- WALGREENS 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 0363-8164-38, UPC: 311917201580
- WALGREENS 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-7162-38, UPC: 311917201597
Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens infections
The company explains in the updated recall announcement that immunocompromised people who consume the product risk an invasive infection with this Gluconacetobacter variant. This can lead to life-threatening adverse reactions.
Vi-Jon already received reports of three serious adverse reactions potentially related to the oral laxative products in this recall. The company says it is currently investigating the reports.
What you should do
Vi-Jon distributed the products in the list above to retail and wholesale companies nationwide. The company is notifying all customers by phone and email about the laxative recall. Vi-Jon urges buyers not to use any laxatives from the list of products above. Instead, they should return the laxatives for a refund.
Buyers who have experienced any sort of health issues after using the Vi-Jon laxatives in the recall should reach out to their doctors.
Finally, make sure you check the full press release at this link. It includes contact information for Vi-Jon and the FDA. You’ll also find additional imagery to help you identify the recalled products.