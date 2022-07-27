Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution.

Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution recall

Vi-Jon announced the initial recall on July 14th. At the time, it recalled all lots of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) with a certain expiration range.

The recall followed the detection of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens in third-party testing. Drugs are routinely recalled after testing positive for microbe contamination.

Vi-Jon has now expanded the recall, with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) publishing a new press release at this link.

The recall now covers all lots and all flavors of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution within expiry to the consumer level. Put differently, the recall expansion now includes all lots of Cherry Flavor and Grape Flavor of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution, 10 FL OZ (296 mL) within expiry.

List of recalled Vi-Jon laxative products

These Vi-Jon laxatives are produced and repackaged for several major brands nationwide. Examples include CVS, Walgreens, and Best Choice.

Here is the full list of all 63 branded products in the recall:

BEST CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 63941-533-38, UPC: 70038200499

BEST CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63941-516-38, UPC: 70038587903

BEST CHOICE 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 63941-162-38, UPC: 70038662204

CARE ONE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 72476-001-38, UPC: 341520313226

CARE ONE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 72476-002-38, UPC: 341520000553

CARIBA 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 67860-166-38, UPC: 646702057012

CRUZ BLANC 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: N/A, UPC: 308697403082

CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 50428335178

CVS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 69842-983-38, UPC: 50428305942

CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428297339

CVS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 69842-647-38, UPC: 50428285152

CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428307458

CVS 10OZ CLR GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 69842-763-38, UPC: 50428325032

DISCOUNT DRUG MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 53943-166-38, UPC: 93351028205

EQUALINE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41163-709-38, UPC: 41163500679

EQUALINE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41163-769-38, UPC: 41163500686

EQUATE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-506-38, UPC: 681131287142

EQUATE 10OZ CHERRY CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-593-38, UPC: 681131287166

EQUATE 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT SRP – NDC: 49035-592-38, UPC: 681131287159

EXCHANGE SELECT 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 55301-166-38, UPC: 614299404205

FAMILY WELLNESS 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 55319-666-38, UPC: 32251580826

FAM WELLNS 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 55319-164-38, UPC: 32251577888

GOOD SENSE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50804-166-38, UPC: 846036007374

GOOD SENSE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 50804-164-38, UPC: 846036007398

HARRIS TEETER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 72036-002-38, UPC: 72036726124

HEB 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-769-38, UPC: 41220510863

HEB 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 37808-673-38, UPC: 41220510870

HEB 10OZ GRAPE MAG CITRATE – NDC: 37808-695-38, UPC: 41220510887

HEALTH MART 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 62011-0380-1, UPC: 52569142158

HEALTH MART 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 62011-0381-1, UPC: 52569142165

KROGER 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 30142-899-38, UPC: 41260001826

KROGER 10OZ GRAPE CITRATE – NDC: 30142-806-38, UPC: 41260008719

LEADER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0424-1, UPC: 96295135541

LEADER 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70000-0575-1, UPC: 96295141061

LEADER 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 70000-0576-1, UPC: 96295141054

MAJOR 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0904-6787-44, UPC: 309046787440

MEIJER 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 41250-708-38, UPC: 713733459457

MEIJER 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 41250-769-38, UPC: 713733459440

PREMIER VALUE 10OZ LOW SOD LEM CIT – NDC: 68016-696-38, UPC: 840986035302

PREMIER VALUE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 68016-701-38, UPC: 840986035296

PUBLIX 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 56062-266-38, UPC: 41415506732

PUBLIX 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 56062-264-38, UPC: 41415505735

QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 63868-929-38, UPC: 635515901254

QUALITY CHOICE 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 63868-018-38, UPC: 635515901117

REXALL 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 55910-183-38, UPC: 72785134188

REXALL 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 55910-961-38, UPC: 72785134164

REXALL 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 55910-615-38, UPC: 72785134171

RITE AID 10OZ LEMON CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4330-2, UPC: 11822433006

RITE AID 10OZ CHERRY CITRATE – NDC: 11822-4303-2, UPC: 11822433037

SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 21130-709-38, UPC: 321130779155

SIGNATURE CARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 21130-165-38, UPC: 321130789710

SOUND BODY 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 50594-166-38, UPC: 72785114791

SUNMARK 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 70677-0051-1, UPC: 10939908445

SUNMARK 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 70677-0053-1, UPC: 10939910448

SWAN 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0166-38, UPC: 72785134058

SWAN 10OZ CHRY CITRATE – NDC: 0869-0164-38, UPC: 308690693381

TOPCARE 10OZ LEMON MAG CITRATE – NDC: 36800-709-38, UPC: 36800455290

TOPCARE 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 36800-164-38, UPC: 36800455306

UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-708-38, UPC: 72785128835

UP&UP 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 11673-666-38, UPC: 72785128835

WALGREENS 10OZ LEMON MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-8166-38, UPC: 311917201603

WALGREENS 10OZ CHERRY CIT – NDC: 0363-8164-38, UPC: 311917201580

WALGREENS 10OZ GRAPE MAG CIT – NDC: 0363-7162-38, UPC: 311917201597

Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens infections

The company explains in the updated recall announcement that immunocompromised people who consume the product risk an invasive infection with this Gluconacetobacter variant. This can lead to life-threatening adverse reactions.

Vi-Jon already received reports of three serious adverse reactions potentially related to the oral laxative products in this recall. The company says it is currently investigating the reports.

What you should do

Vi-Jon distributed the products in the list above to retail and wholesale companies nationwide. The company is notifying all customers by phone and email about the laxative recall. Vi-Jon urges buyers not to use any laxatives from the list of products above. Instead, they should return the laxatives for a refund.

Buyers who have experienced any sort of health issues after using the Vi-Jon laxatives in the recall should reach out to their doctors.

Finally, make sure you check the full press release at this link. It includes contact information for Vi-Jon and the FDA. You’ll also find additional imagery to help you identify the recalled products.