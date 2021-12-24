If you bought this at Costco, it could burn or cut you so throw it out now

It’s the season to light up your home, whether it’s with Christmas decorations or candles. But if you purchased the Northern Lights Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles recently and plan on using them, you should read this first. The company issued a recall for the two-tone jar candles sold at Costco as they might be dangerous to use. They pose laceration and fire risks, so you should stop using them right now if you have Northern Lights candles in your home.

Costco’s Northern Lights candle recall

The Northern Lights Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles can “shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posing laceration and fire hazards.” That’s according to the Costco candle recall announcement posted on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website last week.

Northern Lights issued the recall, but the company distributed the faulty jar candles through Costco stores.

The Alaura Brand Two-Tone Jar Candles come in a decorative glass jar that has a metal lid on top. They were available in two scents: Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti. Both of the scents are included in the recall.

You’ll find “Alaura Candles” printed on a sticker at the bottom of the glass container.

Costco sold nationwide nearly 140,000 units of the candles in the recall. The product was available from August 2021 through September 2021 for a retail price of $17.

Northern Lights received 138 reports of candle incidents that led to the Costco recall. The CPSC recall page says the jars can shatter, crack, or break apart. That’s what happened in these incidents. Out of the 138 reports, three included laceration injuries.

What you should do

The following image should help you identify the Northern Lights candles in the Costco recall:

If you have the Northern Lights Alaura Brand Two-Tone Jar Candles at home, you should stop using them right now. Even if you haven’t experienced any issues as described in the recall announcement, you should still pick another candle to burn. The glass jar can break unexpectedly, and this can lead to fires and injury from the shattering glass.

Buyers should return the candles in the recall to Costco Warehouse for a full refund. If you’re not able to do that, you should contact Northern Lights by email. The company will provide instructions on how to cut the candle wicks. It will then require proof of the procedure. You’ll then be able to dispose of the candles in the recall, with Northern Lights processing the full refund. Costco is also contacting known purchasers separately.

You should check out the full recall announcement at this link. It includes more product images of the faulty candles and the contact information you need to obtain your refund.