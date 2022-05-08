If you bought these popular chairs on Amazon, there’s a recall you should see

Amazon issued a recall a few days ago for AmazonBasics chairs that contain a faulty component. The weld on the AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs can fail, which can lead to accidental falls. The company received 55 reports of the chairs breaking, which triggered the recall action.

If you own the chair model in Amazon’s recall, you should stop using it right away to avoid accidents. Amazon will issue a full refund for the set of faulty chairs.

Amazon school chair recall

AmazonBasics is Amazon’s low-budget brand for all sorts of products, including the school chairs in this recall.

Amazon sold about 22,400 AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs online from January 2019 through January 2022. Also, they come in sets of six. Each set has been priced between $128 and $190.

The chairs are made of plastic and metal, as seen in the image below. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall announcement notes the chair’s “durable plastic” and “chrome-plated” metal legs.

The Amazon school chairs are stackable, and each set contains six different colors: pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red. Additionally, they measure 26 (height) x 17 (length) x 15 (width) inches and should be used by children ages three to six. The chairs are supposed to support a weight of up to 190 pounds.

What you should do

Amazon says there were no reports of injuries, which is encouraging considering the large number of consumer reports detailing breakages. But that doesn’t eliminate the risk of accidents, as the chairs can break without warning.

If you own Amazon’s AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs, you should stop using them to eliminate the risk of accidental falls. Make sure they’re kept out of children’s reach and store them somewhere safe until you can dispose of them.

You should also ensure that older children and adults do not use the chairs. Exceeding the recommended weight can increase the risk of failure.

You shouldn’t just throw them out because someone might end up recovering and using them. Instead, you should follow the instructions from the recall to properly dispose of them.

The recall announcement urges customers to contact Amazon about the faulty chairs. The retailer will send instructions on how to dispose of the chairs and obtain a full refund.

Amazon is already contacting all known customers, which should be an easy thing to do given that the AmazonBasics product was sold only through Amazon.com. But if you received the school chairs as a gift or purchased used chairs, you won’t be on Amazon’s list.

Finally, you should always make sure you read the full recall announcement when products are recalled. You’ll find the Amazon chair recall report at the CPSC, complete with contact information for Amazon.