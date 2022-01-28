If you bought these delicious desserts at Target, there’s a recall you need to see

People suffering from allergies to tree nuts, including almonds and cashews, should always be on the lookout for desserts that might be dangerous to consume. Siren Snacks announced a recall for the Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites sold at Target as they may contain traces of cashews and almond butter. However, the two ingredients are not declared on the product label, so people suffering from allergies might accidentally eat them and suffer a severe reaction.

The Siren Snacks recall

Siren Snacks announced the recall on Thursday. It’s also available in full on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall website.

The company says the recall follows a notification from one consumer who suffered from an allergic reaction. Following an investigation, Siren Snacks discovered that the product contains cashew and almond butter. But the label does not disclose these two ingredients.

As a result, Siren Snacks issued a voluntary recall of the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites that feature inaccurate labels. You’ll have to look for UPCs 8-62768-00048-3 and 8-62768-00049-0. Also, these lot numbers are part of the recall: 21326, 21335, 21336, and 21340.

The identification numbers are present on the front of the bags. The image below shows what the packaging looks like, so you can easily identify it.

Siren Snacks sold the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites through select Target stores and says that no other products have been impacted by the recall.

Tree nut allergies can be deadly

Tree nut allergies are among the most common food allergies in children and adults, according to FoodAllergy.org. People suffering from this condition might develop allergic reactions to walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, or pistachio.

The organization notes that about 50% of children allergic to one tree nut are also allergic to another. And most of them will not outgrow their allergies.

Allergic reactions can be very serious. Even small quantities of allergens can be enough to trigger a reaction. That’s why it’s important to be aware of recalls involving allergens like the Siren Snacks recall.

Food allergy symptoms can be life-threatening, and people at risk often have to carry adrenaline shots with them to be safe.

What you should do

If you have the Birthday Cake 1.7oz Bites from the Siren Snacks recall, you should stop consuming them right away. The company advises customers to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange. Alternatively, you can throw out the product.

You should consider discarding this dessert even if you don’t suffer from any allergies to tree nuts. You won’t experience any allergic reactions if you consume the cake bites. But there’s a risk that other people who suffer from cashew or almond allergies might eat this Siren Snacks dessert. Friends and family might run the risk of developing an allergic reaction which can be deadly.

Make sure you check the full announcement at this FDA. You’ll find contact information for Siren Snacks in the recall announcement.