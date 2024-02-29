Earlier today, Tesla officially opened up its Supercharger network in the United States and Canada for Ford customers. Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning owners will be the first people in the world to get access to the new NACS / J3400 adapter that allows them to charge their electric vehicle on Tesla’s Superchargers.

Even better, Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners will be able to order the company’s Fast Charging Adapter, which will be available at no cost to new and existing customers enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network through June 30, 2024. If you miss that date, the adapter will cost customers $250.

While most Ford customers will have a wait to get their adapter in the mail, Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Reviews was able to get his hands on one of the prototype adapters early through Ford and released a first look at what it’s like to charge an F-150 Lightning on a V3 Supercharger.

As shown in the video below, the adapter allows the F-150 Lightning (and the Mustang Mach-E) owner to simply attach the adapter, plug Tesla’s NACS connector into it, and plug it into the charging port on the vehicle. There’s no need to use an app, swipe a card, or anything else. Just plug in and charge.

That level of integration makes things so much easier, but it doesn’t come without some quirks that need to be worked out. In the video, Connor pointed out that while the F-150 Lightning did start charging, it did not display charging speeds. Since the Superchargers don’t have their own display, that means that the only place you can check charging speeds (for now) is within the Ford Pass app.

You can check out the experience in full in the video below:

While other EVs have technically been able to grab a charge at a Supercharger for a bit now, it’s required that the Supercharger station have Tesla’s Magic Dock connector. Now, with the adapter, the number of chargers available to charge is well over 15,000 — a huge jump for anyone who didn’t have a Tesla.

The next brands to get access to the network will be Rivian, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar later this spring.