Colgate toothpaste recall: 5 types of toothpaste sold in 11 states were just recalled

Family Dollar just issued a recall for 5 types of Colgate toothpaste and one mouthwash, as the company stored the products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. The company stored and shipped the products in the new recall to a number of stores in 11 US states.

Colgate toothpaste recall

People who regularly shop at Family Dollar should be aware of a recent recall concerning a variety of products the company stored outside the labeled temperature requirements. The original Family Dollar recall covered hundreds of products, including drugs and personal hygiene products. Colgate toothpaste flavors were part of that mid-July action.

Family Dollar then expanded the recall in early August. The new recall mostly covers Colgate toothpaste, but it’s connected to the previous recalls.

The company has now announced the new recall in September. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released the announcement a day later.

The following products are included in this new recall action:

998277 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ

998909 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ

999043 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ

999088 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ

999749 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ

999750 COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ

Family Dollar sold the oral hygiene products in these states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah.

The retailer has not shared images of the recalled products. But it should be fairly easy to determine whether your Colgate toothpaste supply is part of the recall.

Finally, The retailer says it’s unaware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness connected to the Colgate toothpaste recall.

What you should do

Family Dollar advises customers who may have bought one of the products above to stop using them. Buyers can return the toothpaste or mouthwash without a receipt for a refund.

The Colgate recall announcement also notes that customers who experience adverse reactions or quality issues can report them to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. They can also contact Family Dollar with additional questions about the recall.

You’ll find Family Dollar and the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program contact information at this link.

Furthermore, you should check out Family Dollar’s July recall announcement and the August update. The chances are good that you own additional products that Family Dollar has recalled.