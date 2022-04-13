Bottled water recall: This water may be contaminated with mold

Just like the foods we see recalled all the time, water can harbor dangerous microorganisms that are harmful to humans. That’s the case with one brand of bottled water that’s part of a new action.

Dangerous microbes may have contaminated a single lot of Co-Op Clearview Artesian Water. As a result, customers who purchased the water recently should avoid drinking it.

Artesian Water recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which is just like the FDA in the US, posted the water recall on its website a few days ago.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many details available for this recall.

The agency says that Co-Op Clearview has recalled a single lot of Artesian Water. Mold and yeast may have contaminated the water, according to the announcement. Buyers who routinely drink Artesian Water should look for these identifiers: UPC 8 88204 00057 2 and Lot 22011 BB 311225.

To reiterate, this recall only covers one lot. Any other Artesian Water you might have at home is safe to drink.

Moreover, Co-Op Clearview sold the product in just one Canadian province, Manitoba. The Co-Op brand is “used by a network of retail co-operative associations across Western Canada that own and operate Co-op Agro Centres, Food Stores, Gas Bars/Convenience Stores, Home Centres, Pharmacies, and more,” according to the company.

What you should do

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s announcement does not provide details about what led to the bottled water recall. It’s unclear where the yeast and mold came from. Moreover, it’s unclear whether there have been any health incidents following the consumption of contaminated water.

The Canadian regulator doesn’t even provide product images of the 500ml Artesian Water bottles so that consumers can easily identify them.

Buyers from Manitoba who recently purchased Artesian Water should ensure their supply isn’t from the lot mentioned above. If it is, they should stop drinking the water immediately.

Instead, it would be best to throw it out. Another option is returning it to the place of purchase. However, the recall announcement makes no mention of returns or refunds.

Customers who think they might have gotten sick after drinking the water should seek guidance from a doctor.

Finally, make sure you check out the brief water recall announcement at this link, where you’ll find contact information for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. You’ll also want to have the announcement on hand if you’re trying to get a refund. However, retailers should also be aware of the water recall involving the Artesian Water brand.