23 states where the minimum wage is rising on New Year’s Day

It has now been 13 years since Congress last raised the federal minimum wage. Despite recent efforts to raise it above $7.25, the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged, but many US states are taking matters into their own hands instead. According to the Economic Policy Institute, 23 states will increase their minimum wages on January 1st, 2023, which will raise the pay of more than 8 million workers across the country in the new year.

As the EPI notes, these wage hikes are happening for a wide variety of reasons, from automatic inflation-linked adjustments to state law triggers to legislative action. Some of these increases are relatively small, starting at $0.23 in Michigan, while others are over a dollar.

Here’s the full list of 23 US states that will have higher minimum wages in 2023:

Alaska : $10.34 to $10.85 ($0.51 increase)

: $10.34 to $10.85 ($0.51 increase) Arizona : $12.80 to $13.85 ($1.05 increase)

: $12.80 to $13.85 ($1.05 increase) California : $15.00 to $15.50 ($0.50 increase)

: $15.00 to $15.50 ($0.50 increase) Colorado : $12.56 to $13.65 ($1.09 increase)

: $12.56 to $13.65 ($1.09 increase) Delaware : $10.50 to $11.75 ($1.25 increase)

: $10.50 to $11.75 ($1.25 increase) Illinois : $12.00 to $13.00 ($1.00 increase)

: $12.00 to $13.00 ($1.00 increase) Maine : $12.75 to $13.80 ($1.05 increase)

: $12.75 to $13.80 ($1.05 increase) Maryland : $12.50 to $13.25 ($0.75 increase)

: $12.50 to $13.25 ($0.75 increase) Massachusetts : $14.25 to $15.00 ($0.75 increase)

: $14.25 to $15.00 ($0.75 increase) Michigan : $9.87 to $10.10 ($0.23 increase)

: $9.87 to $10.10 ($0.23 increase) Minnesota : $10.33 to $10.59 ($0.26 increase)

: $10.33 to $10.59 ($0.26 increase) Missouri : $11.15 to $12.00 ($0.85 increase)

: $11.15 to $12.00 ($0.85 increase) Montana : $9.20 to $9.95 ($0.75 increase)

: $9.20 to $9.95 ($0.75 increase) Nebraska : $9.00 to $10.50 ($1.50 increase)

: $9.00 to $10.50 ($1.50 increase) New Jersey : $13.00 to $14.13 ($1.13 increase)

: $13.00 to $14.13 ($1.13 increase) New Mexico : $11.50 to $12.00 ($0.50 increase)

: $11.50 to $12.00 ($0.50 increase) New York : $13.20 to $14.20 ($1.00 increase)

: $13.20 to $14.20 ($1.00 increase) Ohio : $9.30 to $10.10 ($0.80 increase)

: $9.30 to $10.10 ($0.80 increase) Rhode Island : $12.15 to $13.00 ($0.85 increase)

: $12.15 to $13.00 ($0.85 increase) South Dakota : $9.95 to $10.80 ($0.85 increase)

: $9.95 to $10.80 ($0.85 increase) Vermont : $12.55 to $13.18 ($0.63 increase)

: $12.55 to $13.18 ($0.63 increase) Virginia : $11.00 to $12.00 ($1.00 increase)

: $11.00 to $12.00 ($1.00 increase) Washington: $14.49 to $15.74 ($1.25 increase)

In addition to the 23 US states listed above, Florida and Hawaii raised their minimum wages from $10.00 to $11.00 and $10.10 to $12.00, respectively, back in October. Plus, Washington D.C. will raise its tipped minimum wage from $5.35 to $6.00 on January 1st.

Notably, none of the 20 states with minimum wages at or below the federal minimum wage are raising wages in 2023. That includes Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.