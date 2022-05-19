14,635 pounds of Ri Wang meat hit with recall, so check your fridge

Mars recalled various types of gummies a few days ago, including Skittles, as they might contain traces of metal. But that’s not the only type of food that you should avoid on account of the presence of metal. America New York Ri Wang Food Group issued a recall for 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage sticks and luncheon loaf that might contain pieces of metal.

Ri Wang sausage sticks recall

Ri Wang announced the sausage sticks and luncheon loaf recall earlier this week. The full press release is available at the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) — check out this link.

The company is recalling 14,635 pounds of products that might be contaminated with bits of metal. The action follows a consumer complaint.

One buyer found two metal pieces embedded in the sausage stick. It’s unclear where the metal came from, as Ri Wang doesn’t offer any additional details in its press release.

However, the detection of metal prompted the recall of several lots of sausage sticks and luncheon loaves. Here is the identifying information for the products in the recall:

16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.

10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.

Establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Ri Wang produced the products from April 5th, 2022, to May 5th, 2022. The company sold the sausage sticks and luncheon loaves nationwide.

What you should do

The company said it did not receive any reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. However, the risk of injury remains.

The FSIS worries that buyers might still have these sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products in their refrigerators or freezers. That’s why it’s urging customers not to consume the Ri Wang products in the recall.

Buyers should throw away their existing supply of potentially contaminated goods or return it to the place of purchase.

You’ll find additional information in the press release at this link, including contact information for the America New York Ri Wang Food Group. The recall announcement also contains additional label images to help you identify the risky products.