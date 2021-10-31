Best upcoming Xbox games: All the titles to keep your eye on

It might be difficult to find Xbox Series X|S consoles right now, but there’s certainly no shortage of new games coming out. Whether you’re looking to play through the latest installment of the long-running sci-fi shooter Halo or you want to dive into the realistic racer Forza Horizon 5, there’s a little something for everyone on the way.

But with so many different games on the horizon, it can be tough to figure out which ones you should pre-order. Which games should you make room on your shelf for? Which are better left to tackle at a later date? We’ve put together this guide to help you figure out which games to add to your “must-play” list.

There are dozens of new releases every month, and it can be hard to keep track of everything that’s coming. Even if you work in the industry, it’s difficult to know which shiny new game is worth your time and attention and which might be better left for an eventual sale. So, if you’re hoping to find something to play with your friends and family, or you want to try something a little new, be sure to keep scrolling to peruse our choices below.

It’s time to jump into our picks for the best upcoming Xbox games. Alternatively, check out our guides on the best Xbox One games, and on the best Xbox Series X|S games for something to play right now.

Best upcoming Xbox games: Halo Infinite

It’s been a long time coming, but it’s finally time to see how the latest entry in the Halo saga unfolds. Originally meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S when the consoles debuted in 2020, Halo Infinite was delayed until fall 2021. Now, it’s about to release on December 8, and we’ll get the first mainline Halo entry in six years. It will be the third chapter of the game’s “Reclaimer” saga, as it follows super-soldier Master Chief as he sets off on his “greatest adventure yet” in a bid to save humanity. Chief will be up against some of his most harrowing enemies yet, but that should make for some exciting gunplay.

Halo wouldn’t be Halo without an expansive selection of options for multiplayer, and Halo Infinite will be serving up the same shootouts many have been enjoying since the original game, Halo: Combat Evolved, debuted. When the game finally hits this December, it’ll feature both single-player and multiplayer action. So, it’ll satisfy audiences, no matter what they’re looking for. And we might finally get to see what’s happened with Halo’s AI Cortana, who’s since gone “rampant” as of the fifth Halo game. We have plenty of questions, so hopefully, lots of answers are in store.

Halo Infinite Standard Edition - Xbox Series X & Xbox One Price: $59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Forza Horizon 5

The Forza series is all about realistic racing, and the fifth entry in the Forza Horizon offshoot series is going to be adrenaline-fueled fun. It’s the twelfth overall installment of the Forza series, and it’s set to arrive on November 9. This time around, players will be zipping around Mexico, exploring the largest open-world map yet in the Forza Horizon series. It’s 50% larger than the previous game’s and has the highest point in the games yet. That all translates to plenty of different routes and races to challenge yourself with as you try out new cars and other rides.

There’s a brand new weather system that will allow players to see storms and other inclement conditions, as well as the four seasons to take in. With different biomes and gorgeous ray tracing support, Mexico is undoubtedly going to look fantastic. But the game is of course more about racing than visuals. There will be plenty to do here, with new Horizon Arcade segments, ways to be rewarded for doing well, and even more options for jumping into the driver’s seat and testing your might against other players. If you’re a racing fanatic, this will be a must-play.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition – Xbox Series X & Xbox One Price: $59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-centric first-person shooter due out on November 19, the first in the long-running series to feature cross-platform play. Unlike most of the other Battlefield titles, this one will not include a single-player campaign and will explore various types of competitive and cooperative multiplayer arenas. Set in the near future, as the title reveals, the game will include a variety of different types of advanced weapons and gadgets as well as vehicles to drive around. There will be four different types of specialists to control as well: Assault, Engineer, Medic, and Recon. Each has their own skills, abilities, and gear.

The game will include three modes: Conquest, Breakthrough, and All-Out Warfare, each capable of supporting 64 to 148 players. There’s a cooperative option called Hazard Zone, and the community-driven Battlefield Portal, which lets players make their own multiplayer modes using maps from throughout the history of the Battlefield games, down to a player’s health, weapons, and movements thanks to a new web-based scripting engine. This might be one of the most complex Battlefield games yet, despite its lack of story. It will make an interesting companion to the newest Call of Duty game, also releasing in November.

Battlefield 2042 - Xbox Series X Price: $69.88 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Call of Duty: Vanguard

Another year, another Call of Duty. This year, Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming to us from Sledgehammer Games. Set to debut on November 5, this is the 18th game in the series and one of several that explores World War II, particularly the Pacific War, the Western and Eastern Fronts, and the North African campaigns. Players will get a chance to experience a variety of stories focusing on characters based on real-world soldiers, including Soviet sniper Lt. Polina Petrova. In addition to a lengthy story-based adventure, there’s a new Zombies installment as well — Der Anfang — which is based on the Nazis’ Projekt Endstation.

Vanguard will also have an extensive multiplayer segment with 20 maps at launch, as well as a new feature called Combat Pacing, which is meant to give players more control over the mods they play in. There will be three filters: Assault, Tactical, and Blitz, to support different playstyles. It will all be fully cross-platform playable too, so no matter what you play on, you can jump into the battlefield with friends. There’s a whole list of changes and improvements coming to the classic Call of Duty experience, so it’ll be an exciting launch for all.

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Xbox One Price: $59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Starfield

Bethesda’s latest project is the action RPG Starfield, which was announced all the way back in 2018. Set in a new area that transcends the Solar System, Starfield will find players exploring “The Settled Systems,” 20 years after the remnants of the bloody Colony War between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective. Players will take on the role of a customizable character who’s part of an organization comprised of space explorers: the Constellation. The game can be played in either first- or third-person. It’s going to feature a massive, extensive world to travel through, to communicate the immenseness of space.

Starfield is the first new IP from Bethesda in 25 years, and it’s going to represent the team’s first real foray into a space-themed adventure. Unfortunately, it’s going to be quite some time until we can get our hands on it. It’s set for a release in November 2022, but there isn’t a concrete date just yet. The expectations are set pretty high, especially since we’ve known about the game for a few years. So, hopefully, by the time it rolls around, we’ll see the fruit of such a long incubation time.

Best upcoming Xbox games: Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The Dying Light series continues with the new open-world first-person zombie apocalypse adventure Dying Light 2: Stay Human. It’s set 20 years after the original Dying Light and follows a new character named Aiden Caldwell, who must use his parkour skills to traverse a city overrun with zombies in what feels like every single nook and cranny. Aiden can use over 3000 parkour animations, a grappling hook, a host of melee weapons, and even zombie-like skills himself to contend with the undead. This type of free-flowing combat and open-world exploration is just like what the first game delivered. But, this time it’s bigger.

Players will explore The City, a massive area in Europe, that’s teeming with zombies. These zombies are slow when the sun’s out, but much more ferocious and quick when nightfall sets in. There’s an imperative to keep your wits about you as you work your way around the city. And, there’s a meaty story to unravel as the game carries on. It looks to improve upon the original title in several significant ways. It’ll be exciting to see how the zombies do their best to hunt you down this time when you’re zipping all over the city.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Xbox Series X Price: $59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Saints Row

The open-world sandbox adventure Saints Row is returning on February 25, 2022, with an all-new cast and an all-new vision. With developer Volition on board with Deep Silver publishing, it’s a reboot of the series with new characters, new Saints, and a whole new world to explore. Set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso in the American southwest, the game pits three different gangs against each other: Los Panteros, the Idols, and Marshall Defense Industries. Players will take on the role of “The Boss,” who invites disenfranchised ex-members of each gang to join up into one group. They include Neenah, Kevin, and Eli, all loyal to the Boss.

There will be nine different districts for players to explore, from a casino-like area called El Dorado to the rural area of Rancho Providencio. And, there will be a wide variety of different areas to explore, with an additional layer of verticality, and improved driving gameplay. And as usual, there’s going to be a detailed character creation tool. So, you can live out your fantasy of being the head of a dangerous gang. You can also embark on an adventure with a second player, who can play their own Boss character.

Saints Row 2022 - Xbox Series X Price: $59.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best upcoming Xbox games: Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is the latest game from Firaxis Games, a new tactical role-playing game set to include characters from throughout the world of Marvel properties. Specifically, this includes the Midnight Sons, X-Men, Avengers, and Runaways. Players will create their own custom superhero named “The Hunter.” They’ll be able to choose from over 40 different powers to make the hero feel more like their own creation. The Hunter will come with their own set of lore specifically written for Midnight Suns, and can be male or female in appearance. This should let players feel as though they’re making their own way within the Marvel continuity.

The game will play similarly to the XCOM games, also from Firaxis. It will have special missions to complete and a third-person segment that allows The Hunter to explore and interact with characters across a base of operations called “The Abbey.” Players will also need to choose wisely from a series of random ability cards during each mission. They let players use abilities that affect them, enemies, and the environment. It’s an intriguing mix of play styles that’s unlike any Marvel-centric game we’ve seen before. And, it’ll undoubtedly be exciting to jump into when it finally debuts in March 2022.

Best upcoming Xbox games: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

The eerie Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was an extremely unique and strange experience that rocked players to their core when it first arrived. It followed Pict warrior Senua on her way to Helheim on a quest to save her dead lover Dillion. She carried his head in a bag with her in a bid to rescue him from his time in Helheim. Senua must defeat powerful entities and grapple with challenging tests, ultimately being rewarded with the legendary sword Gramr. That’s before she eventually banishes the darkness from her soul and accepts that it’s never been possible to bring her lover Dillion back from the dead.

The end of the first game beckoned players to take another trip with Senua, culminating in another game: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. There’s little information about what to expect from the new game just yet. Originally debuted during The Game Awards 2019, the sequel was confirmed to be heading to Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will be set in Iceland and will follow Senua once more, though the first footage of the game shows Senua undergoing some sort of ritual that looks decidedly terrifying. Without her boyfriend’s soul to save, it’s unclear what the “saga” will be, but it should be intriguing.

Best upcoming Xbox games: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games have always been extremely austere and challenging. It looks like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be no different. Set for release in April 2022, it will be the fourth entry in the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series. It’ll also be the first game of those four to come to consoles as well as the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game in 13 years — the last being S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat in 2009. This entry will debut on Xbox Game Pass at launch. It will be a timed exclusive, later heading to the Epic Games Store after three months.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information floating around about this S.T.A.L.K.E.R. game other than the fact that it looks absolutely gorgeous, despite the desolate nature of Chernobyl. There will be a massive paranormal element to exploration in-game, as players must work to avoid irradiated pockets where dangerous monsters could be lying in wait. The original games were demanding survival games, and this one looks to be following much in their footsteps. If you find the Chernobyl disaster (as well as the real-life location) interesting, you’ll want to add this game to your “must-try” list.