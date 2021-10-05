Best computer mouse for 2021: Scroll with ease

A lot of computer users own laptops these days and have to do a lot of scrolling and tapping on their trackpad or trackball. But that isn’t the most efficient way to handle your business on your computer. Some people refuse to use anything other than their trackpads though, so this post isn’t for them. If your job requires a lot of presentations, spreadsheets, and documents, scrolling up and down without a computer mouse won’t cut it.

Stop creating more work for yourself when you’re at a desktop computer or sitting with your laptop on a flat surface by taking a look at any of these computer mouses (it can be either when it comes to computers: mouses or mice). If you’re left-handed or right-handed, you need a mouse that can work for you. Luckily, we have done the homework for you to find the top options. So check out the best computer mouse choices we’ve picked out for you below and get ready to click away.

Best wireless mouse: Seenda Wireless Mouse

Pros: Noiseless, plug and play

Cons: Small, so not the best for larger hands

You won’t find more compact wireless mouses than the Seenda Wireless Mouse. This will eliminate the need for another cord on your workspace. There are various color options for you to choose from, 24 to be precise. This mouse is very compatible, so you likely won’t have to worry about it not working for your computer. As long as you have a USB port, you’ll be set. It works with Windows and macOS.

The responsive buttons provide a very soft click with less noise. The 2.4GHZ wireless connection will reach up to 33 feet. You can plug this in and it’s ready to use, as there are no drivers needed to be installed. This also has over 83,000 reviews on Amazon, making it tried and tested. It only needs one AA battery to work. It will also go to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity.

Best corded mouse: Logitech M100 Corded Mouse

Pros: Convenient controls, ambidextrous design

Cons: Clicks a little loudly

If you prefer the look and feel of a corded mouse, check out the Logitech M100 Corded Mouse. It can work easily for both right or left-handed users with its comfortable, ambidextrous shape. There is zero setup required as you just need to plug it into your computer’s USB or PS/2 port. It is set with 800 DPI sensitivity to give you precise control.

It offers side-to-side scrolling and a zoom feature, ideal for spreadsheets or presentations. This mouse works with Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems. It works right out of the box. Logitech is a trusted brand in the market. You’ll love how it tracks responsively.

Best computer mouse for gaming: UtechSmart Venus Gaming Mouse

Pros: 18 programmable buttons, 16 million LED RGB combinations

Cons: Not as strong lighting as more expensive options

For those who log a lot of hours gaming, you have to consider the UtechSmart Venus Gaming Mouse. This mouse comes with built-in 16400 DPI, 12000 FPS, a 1000 Hz polling rate, a 30G acceleration and it offers a 100 to 150 in/s cursor speed. It will work fast for you while you’re battling. There are 18 programmable buttons and five custom profiles, each with LED RGB light color for easy identification.

There are over 16 million LED RGB combinations you can choose from. It also has smooth Teflon feet pads and the weight and balance can be adjusted to your liking by tuning the eight weight pieces. On the back of the mouse is a special settings button that allows you to use the mouse with maximum efficiency. Set this to your liking and never go back.

Best for large hands: AUTLEY Ergonomic Mouse

Pros: Unique shape to support your palm, multiple sensitivities

Cons: The design is not for everyone, Mac does not recognize the forward and backward buttons

Looking for something to fit your large hands? The AUTLEY Ergonomic Mouse is here to help. This is a very large mouse that is great for large hands. It can take a few days to get used to, but once you do, you’ll realize how fitting it is. This is a right-handed mouse and supports your palm. The proper vertical design keeps your hand and arm in a more natural position.

There is a built-in rechargeable Li battery. You can set it to three different sensitivities: 800, 1200, or 1600 DPI. You will be able to switch it by pressing the DPI button. It is compatible with various operating systems and even works while charging. The pinky rest looks out for all of your fingers.

Best left-handed mouse: ELECOM Left-Handed 2.4GHz Wireless Thumb-operated Trackball Mouse

Pros: Made for left-handed users, multiple buttons

Cons: Trackball on the side is unique and some may not like it

The ELECOM Left-Handed 2.4GHz Wireless Thumb-operated Trackball Mouse is made for lefties. It has optical tracking technology and has a unique trackball on the side. It will help you get to different areas on the screen in a more efficient way. You’ll improve your productivity and efficiency by using this mouse. You can also change the DPI level to two different sensitivities.

It takes almost no maintenance to keep this working in optimum capacity. It is very compatible, as it’ll work with multiple operating systems. You can adjust the power mode to conserve battery life. You’ll need a AA battery to work it. It can be used for gaming and also for office work.

