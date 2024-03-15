You can save up to $60 on Max yearly plans through April 9

If you’re ready to commit to Max, now’s the time to sign up. On Thursday, Max announced that it’s knocking over 40% off the price of its three annual plans from now through Tuesday, April 9, to celebrate March Madness 2024. Of course, you don’t have to be a college basketball fan to take advantage of these huge savings on the Max streaming service.

The discounts are available to new, existing, and returning customers, so whether you dropped Max a few months ago or are in the middle of a monthly subscription right now, you are eligible. It’s definitely worth considering if you’re already on a monthly plan.

Here are the prices for the Max yearly plans from now through April 9:

Max With Ads : $69.99/year (down from $99.99)

: $69.99/year (down from $99.99) Max Ad-Free : $104.99/year (down from $149.99)

: $104.99/year (down from $149.99) Max Ultimate Ad-Free: $139.99/year (down from $199.99)

That’s 42% off the With Ads and Ultimate Ad-Free plans and 45% off the standard Ad-Free plan. If you like watching HBO originals, Warner Bros. movies, and the complete Studio Ghibli catalog, that’s a pretty tempting offer. Plus, you can watch every 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship game live with studio coverage from TBS, TNT, and truTV.

But that’s not all. Max is also getting two exclusive shows specifically for NCAA March Madness. You won’t find these shows anywhere else on TV or streaming:

Max Bracket Breakdown (debuts Thursday, March 21) : A one-hour March Madness® preview streaming exclusively on Max each day before the in-studio pregame shows. Get an early jump on the day’s action with in-depth analysis of every game, exclusive interviews, all-access videos, and bracket breakdowns. Plus, tune in for an all-star roster of special guests who will take us inside their brackets, talk college hoop fandom, and share their picks to win it all.

: A one-hour March Madness® preview streaming exclusively on Max each day before the in-studio pregame shows. Get an early jump on the day’s action with in-depth analysis of every game, exclusive interviews, all-access videos, and bracket breakdowns. Plus, tune in for an all-star roster of special guests who will take us inside their brackets, talk college hoop fandom, and share their picks to win it all. Max Daily Replay (debuts Friday, March 22): A daily showcase of the top must-see moments of March Madness®, on and off the court and across social media. These highlights will include announcer reactions, player interviews, and a unique roundup of the tournament’s greatest storylines. Max Daily Replay will stream exclusively on-demand on Max at the end of each day for the first rounds of the tournament.

If you’re already planning out your bracket before the field has even been set, these shows are definitely geared toward you. Just remember, this deal is only available until April 9 (the day after the NCAA championship game), so act fast if you want Max.