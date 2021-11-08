You can get a month of Disney Plus for $1.99 this week only

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Disney Plus, now’s your chance. On Monday, Disney announced a number of promotions and content releases to celebrate Disney Plus Day, which takes place on November 12th. The most notable promotion is a rare Disney Plus discount. From now through November 14th, new and eligible returning subscribers can snag a month of Disney Plus for $1.99. You can take advantage of the limited-time offer right here.

Disney Plus Day deal available for one week

When Disney first launched its streaming service in 2019, the company charged $6.99 a month for a subscription. Earlier this year, Disney bumped the price up to $7.99 a month. The yearly subscription also increased from $69.99 to $79.99. Disney Plus no longer offers a free trial, so the Disney Plus Day deal is the closest you’re going to get to trying the streaming service for free.

Once the month ends, Disney will automatically start charging you the normal price of $7.99 a month. If you don’t want to watch past this month, be sure to cancel your subscription.

What’s streaming this month?

Of course, there are plenty of reasons to stick around. Disney Plus is home to virtually every Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar movie ever made. It’s also the exclusive home to a new slate of MCU original series, such as WandaVision and Loki. The upcoming series Hawkeye is also making its debut later this month, so you’ll be able to watch at least a few episodes before your month expires. The first two episodes are set to start streaming on Wednesday, November 24th.

Here are some of the other shows, movies, and specials debuting on Disney Plus this week:

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Entrelazados

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents

All-New Short From The Simpsons

The World According to Jeff Goldblum | Episodes 1-5

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special)

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Enchanted

Spin

Fancy Nancy | Season 3

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Feast (Short)

Frozen Fever (Short)

Get A Horse! (Short)

Paperman (Short)

Tangled Ever After (Short)

The Little Matchgirl (Short)

The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

Tick Tock Tale (Short)

You can see some highlights of the content Disney is adding to Disney Plus in the video below. And if you want to get a month of Disney+ for just $1.99, take advantage of the Disney Plus promotion before the end of the day on November 24th.