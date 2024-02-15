X-Men ’97 hits Disney+ on March 20 – watch the first trailer now

It’s going to be a relatively quiet year for Marvel Studios at the box office, but a few Disney+ TV shows throughout the year will help fill in the gaps. Back in January, we got the Hawkeye spinoff Echo, which helped to set up Kingpin’s future in the MCU, and in March, the animated series X-Men ’97 will pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off.

On Thursday, Marvel announced that X-Men ’97 will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 20, 2024. As noted above, this series is a direct sequel to the X-Men cartoon that aired on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1997. The season will consist of 10 episodes, and you can watch the trailer below (with an art style that will look familiar to What If…? fans):

The voice cast features Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo (Moon Knight) was the head writer on the project, while Jake Castorena (Justice League Action), Chase Conley (Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts), and Emi Yonemura (Gen: Lock) directed all of the episodes.

If you’ve never watched X-Men: The Animated Series, you will probably be a bit lost if you try to jump in without watching it first. Thankfully, all five seasons of the ’90s cartoon are streaming on Disney+, so you have a little over a month to catch up.