Who is the villain in Ms. Marvel?

We’re two episodes into Ms. Marvel, and the show’s true villain has yet to be revealed. Or has it? Like I said before, the ending of episode 2 already teased who the villain is, and it might not be who you think. Put differently, we’ll probably discover the identity of the Ms. Marvel antagonist next week, even though it might not be immediately clear that we’re looking at the story’s villain.

Before we talk about the Ms. Marvel villain, I’ll warn you that spoilers follow below. You should watch both episodes on Disney Plus before reading any further.

We already saw the Ms. Marvel villain

Episode 2 gave us a familiar Marvel story. Like Peter Parker in various Spider-Man movies, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has started training with her powers. And she performed another good deed, saving someone in danger despite not fully knowing how to control her powers.

Ms. Marvel episode 2 also went deeper into Kamala’s family, both current and past. And we got to see what the daily life of this Muslim teenager is like, without the added complication of unexplained superhero powers. And it’s this part of the story that might have quietly revealed one of the Ms. Marvel villains.

If you thought that the Department of Damage Control (DODC) were the bad guys, you’d be wrong. They’ll undoubtedly complicate things for Kamala, but they’ll hopefully fix a few big MCU plot holes in the process.

The real villains of Ms. Marvel are the ones who acted as saviors in the final scene of the episode. I’m talking about Kamran (Rish Shah) and Najma (Nimra Bucha). They are probably part of the Clan Destine, which will try to use Kamala and her new powers for their own agenda.

Who are the Clan Destine?

We haven’t met the Clan Destine before in the MCU, so we’re looking at the introduction of a brand new villain. It’s actually a team of villains, given that there’s a family here that’s trying to recruit Ms. Marvel.

Fans of the Ms. Marvel comics already know the new MCU TV show on Disney Plus isn’t a perfect adaptation of those stories. For example, Kamala’s powers are different in the MCU than in the comics. The villains might fit the same bill.

As MurphysMultiverse explains, Kamran is an Inhuman in the comics. But we’re not likely to see Inhumans in this TV show.

Instead, Kamran and Najma are Djinn, a term already mentioned in the show. In the comics, the super-family Clan Destine are Djinn descendants. Given the loose adaptation of the comics, the Clan Destine might be the Djinn villains of the Ms. Marvel TV show.

What makes them villains? We haven’t yet discovered that, as the first two episodes do not offer any details about their ambitions.

It’s very clear, however, that Kamran wanted to get close to Kamala and introduce her to his mom. Somehow, they knew that Kamala had activated her powers. And they have been tracking her ever since.

What do the leaks say?

It so happens that we have a Ms. Marvel plot leak that mentions the Clan Destine. And it says that they’re the show’s main villains.

The spoilers dropped on Twitter a few weeks ago from a lesser-known insider. The person said that Kamran is a Clan Destine member, and his family is called Djinn. They want Ms. Marvel’s powers to awaken more Kree-Humans hybrids. That’s because the Djinn are actually of Kree origin.

The Ms. Marvel villains will reportedly tie directly into Secret Invasion and The Marvels, according to the same source. That’s why they might be so exciting.

These plot spoilers have yet to be confirmed, but it certainly looks like we’re heading in that direction. Ms. Marvel episode 3 premieres next Wednesday, June 22nd, on Disney Plus.

